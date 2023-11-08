While breaking down her split from Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard claimed she knew “something” was up when she got a text from production after Summer House wrapped filming on season 8.

“I definitely think that someone was in Carl’s ear,” Lindsay, 37, told podcast host Nick Viall during the Wednesday, November 8, “Viall Files” podcast episode. “I just don’t know who that was.”

Carl and Lindsay got engaged in August 2022 after rekindling their romance less than one year prior. Three months before their planned November wedding, news broke in August that Carl called off their engagement.

“We did not fight all summer — at all,” Lindsay told Us Weekly exclusively at BravoCon — where she and Carl reunited for the first time since their split. “That’s why it was an ultimate blindsiding, because we had a couple of arguments in the beginning. Normal couples [have] arguments.”

Carl, meanwhile, said at the three-day convention earlier this month that he was “grateful” and “nervous” to reunite with his Summer House costars during the show’s panel.

“It’s emotional. But honestly I’m just proud to be a part of this show and proud to be a part of Bravo and honestly love all these fans,” he added.

Lindsay has since offered more insight into her side of the split story. Keep scrolling for the biggest revelations from Lindsay’s “Viall Files” episode:

The Immediate Aftermath

Lindsay alleged that the “entire world found out” about the breakup just “30 minutes after me.” Immediately after the split, Lindsay said she was living her life “hour by hour” while trying to cope with her new reality. She created a “war room” in her apartment full of her best friends — and they held conference calls to share the split story with her inner circle.

How Long They Did Couple’s Therapy

Lindsay set the record straight on how long she and Carl were in couple’s therapy after Summer House costar Kyle Cooke claimed to E! News last month that the exes were in “constant” therapy since “they basically started dating.”

According to Lindsay, she and Carl started couple’s therapy “one year” into their relationship when he was “going through a really hard time.”

Carl’s ‘Attitude Changed’ as Summer Ended

Lindsay said she’s convinced the split was an “impulsive emotional decision out of anger,” adding that Carl’s “attitude changed” during the last two weeks of summer.

“All of a sudden, I had to change everything about me to be with him,” she claimed, noting that they were having “normal conversations” about their future as a couple when Carl said she needed to be “softer” with him.

“I’m not a 1950s Stepford wife, I’m a very independent girl,” Lindsay added. “You’re now telling me I’m not allowed to speak, and I just have to listen? … We’re planning for our future, I have to ask questions.”

Carl Doesn’t Understand That ‘Relationships Take Work’

Lindsay argued that the “really hard conversations” in her relationship with Carl were always harder for him.

“I don’t think that he fully understands — there’s a reason why everybody in the world says that relationships take work,” she added. “Marriage takes work.”

When Nick asked Lindsay what she thinks Carl would say about why the relationship “wasn’t enough,” she speculated that “maybe” he “didn’t want to go to couple’s therapy for the rest of his life, but half the reason we were in couple’s therapy was because of him.”

Lindsay Was Added to a Group Chat With ‘Summer House’ Producers Before Split

Lindsay shared a mini timeline of events regarding her “publicly humiliating” breakup, claiming that the day before the split — the same day Summer House filming wrapped — Carl was “coming at” her in a “way that was icky.” However, they still went out with the cast that night.

When having a conversation about their Labor Day plans, Lindsay said things “escalated” and Carl started saying “mean s—t” to her. A few days after their argument, she got a text from production in a group chat with her and Carl about filming the next day.

Lindsay immediately knew “something’s up.” She recalled Carl “clearing the schedule” to film, but she still thought it was “weird.” The next morning, she asked Carl why they were filming.

“He pops off on me,” she recalled, claiming Carl said, “If you don’t change, I’m this close to calling off the wedding.”

When production came to their apartment, Carl called off their engagement.

Where She Stands Now

“I’m in a really good place right now,” telling Nick that she has a “full heart” two months after the split.