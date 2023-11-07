Carl Radke stands behind his decision to end his engagement to Lindsay Hubbard — but he admits the execution could have been better.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek at the newest episode of Captain Lee Rosbach‘s “Salty With Captain Lee” podcast, which drops on Wednesday, November 8, Radke, 38, addresses his split from Hubbard, 37, in two separate clips.

“It’s been scary. It’s been confusing. It’s been emotional. And I feel really bad with how everything ultimately played out,” Radke says in the first audio from the candid conversation. “If I could go back and make something a little bit easier or better, I would.”

Still, Radke believes the breakup was the right move, adding, “I do firmly think Lindsay and I going in separate directions will be healthier for us in the long run.”

Radke and Hubbard, who got engaged in August 2022, were expected to tie the knot in Mexico this month. Season 8 of Summer House initially featured their wedding preparations before Radke alerted producers to their impending split.

Hubbard has since opened up about how “completely blindsided” she felt by the situation.

“It was absolutely humiliating. It would’ve been one thing if this conversation happened over the summer during the normal filming schedule,” she exclusively revealed in the latest issue of Us, on stands now. “But for [Carl] to call up producers and then set up cameras and manipulate me into sitting down [so he could break up with me] after we’d already wrapped is scary. The whole world found out within 30 minutes of me.”

Radke, meanwhile, initially remained more tight-lipped about the decision to call it quits. He has since attempted to share his side of the story with Lee, 73, who was going to officiate Radke and Hubbard’s wedding.

“It’s been a very painful, emotional time. So I’ve been silent trying to just process, be respectful, try to move forward and heal properly,” Radke adds in a second clip from Wednesday’s podcast episode. “It’s been just a difficult situation.”

Radke says he remains confident that footage from season 8 of Summer House will offer more clarity.

“Due to the fact that our show is gonna air in January, I do really think people are gonna watch this season and a lot of questions might be answered,” he continues. “People really understand how a decision like calling off a wedding [how it] could come to that. It’s a very big thing.”

Radke’s upcoming appearance on Lee’s podcast comes after the Below Deck alum publicly showed support for his fellow Bravo personality. Lee recently praised Radke for how he weathered the aftermath of such a high-profile split.

“I think his head’s in a good spot right now, and he’s looking forward to just moving forward,” the captain told Us at BravoCon on Friday, November 3. “It kind of upset me that people in a situation like this actually take sides, because there’s obviously no winners here. There’s just both parties losing.”

Lee added: “So, to sit there and go, ‘I’m Team Carl or I’m Team Lindsay.’ Like, why are you going to be that way? They have things obviously to work out. Leave them alone and let them work on what they need to work on.”

Listen to Carl Radke’s full episode on PodcastOne’s “Salty With Captain Lee” on Wednesday, November 8.