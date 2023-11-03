Below Deck‘s Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain make a great team on screen, but that doesn’t mean their Bravo hot takes are exactly the same.

During an interview with Us Weekly at BravoCon on Friday, November 3, Kate, 40, shared her surprising reaction to Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke‘s shocking split.

“Honestly, if I had been in that situation, I probably would’ve just gotten married and figured it out later,” the former chief stew joked. “Because it’s a good party.”

Kate, who was invited as a guest to the now-canceled nuptials, praised Lindsay, 37, for how she has weathered the breakup, adding, “Lindsay is handling it very gracefully, and I’m sure in the long run it’s for the best.”

Lee, meanwhile, focused on how Carl, 38, is dealing with the shift in his personal life. The captain, 73, was going to officiate the Summer House costars’ wedding before Carl and Lindsay called it quits in August.

“I saw Carl last night. He came to our show, and we had a good time. We hung out together for a bit,” Lee told Us. “I think his head’s in a good spot right now, and he’s looking forward to just moving forward.”

Lee is also “looking forward” to seeing Lindsay during the Las Vegas event, but he’s been bothered by the public’s reaction to the split.

“It kind of upset me that people in a situation like this actually take sides, because there’s obviously no winners here. There’s just both parties losing,” he noted. “So, to sit there and go, ‘I’m Team Carl or I’m Team Lindsay.’ Like, why are you going to be that way? They have things obviously to work out. Leave them alone and let them work on what they need to work on.”

Carl and Lindsay, who got engaged in August 2022, were expected to tie the knot in Mexico this month. Season 8 of Summer House initially featured their wedding preparations before Carl alerted producers to their impending split.

Days later, Carl broke his silence in a letter to attendees where he discussed how “devastated” Lindsay was by his decision.

“Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I,” he wrote in September. “We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves.”

Carl added: “There have been a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings that have made this all the more painful but sadly at this time we are not moving forward with the wedding. The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I’m crushed with how all this transpired. I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time.”

Lindsay has since offered her side of the story about how “completely blindsided” she felt.

“It was absolutely humiliating. It would’ve been one thing if this conversation happened over the summer during the normal filming schedule,” she exclusively revealed in the latest issue of Us, on stands now. “But for [Carl] to call up producers and then set up cameras and manipulate me into sitting down [so he could break up with me] after we’d already wrapped is scary. The whole world found out within 30 minutes of me.”

The publicist went on to say that she has no plans to work with Carl, adding, “At this point in time, I would not be comfortable sharing a house with him after what he did. I mean, this man — I can never trust him again. The way that he called the producers and set up the cameras — [he] blindsided me and humiliated me in such a public way. I’m not comfortable at this point in time.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi