Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard is making a not-to-subtle callout to her split from Carl Radke.

In a photo shared to her Instagram Story on Thursday, November 2, Hubbard, 37, smiled while posing with two suitcases and wearing a T-shirt that read, “No boyfriend, no problem.”

The star noted that she was headed to the third annual BravoCon in Las Vegas. “Making sure I’m rolling to BravoCon in style,” she captioned the image.

Hubbard and Radke, 38, met on Bravo’s reality series Summer House in 2017 and were engaged in August 2022. One year later in August 2023 — less than three months before they were expected to tie the knot in Mexico — news broke that Radke, 38, had ended the engagement.

In November, Hubbard told Us Weekly that she was “completely blindsided” by the breakup.

“He blew up my entire life,” the star said, explaining that Radke had given her no reason behind the sudden split. “I was crying, I was angry, and I had to find closure on my own. Now I’m at a place where I feel really good about moving on.”

She continued, “Every couple has normal arguments, but nothing that would’ve been so drastic as to break up. It was literally the last two weeks of summer that his demeanor and tone changed. There was a lot of combativeness and aggression on his end, and I was very confused.”

Hubbard said that not even her fellow cast members could have predicted the dramatic split.

“No one saw it coming, not one person,” she told Us. “There were no red flags. Two weeks before he called it off, I was at my bridal shower and he showed up. One week before, I was at my dress fitting and he was fitting for his suits with all of his groomsmen. It had nothing to do with wedding planning. There was no cheating.”

Fans were equally shocked at the breakup, with many questioning whether it was set up for the TV cameras. In September, Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen cleared up the rumors on an episode of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy show.

“[Their ​​split] wasn’t planned. … I don’t like to see couples breaking up,” said Cohen, 55. “I get the sense that there was a lot happening between them as the season was progressing — from what I have been told from production. And you will see it all playing out on the show.”

He added, “I love when people come together and fall in love. So I root for all these couples.”

The network has yet to announce a premiere date for Summer House season 8, but sources confirmed that Hubbard and Radke’s split was caught on camera and will be featured on the show.