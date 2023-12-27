Danielle Olivera is sharing more insight into her breakup from Robert Sieber.

“[This is] the way it went down in the end,” Olivera, 35, shared during the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast on Tuesday, December 26. “When someone breaks up with you … and then it comes out that, ‘Oh, no, you just wanted to date someone else. Why’d you have to make me feel bad in the process?’”

Olivera went on to speculate that Sieber had “an emotional connection with someone that he was working with,” which he denied while they were together. According to Olivera, he’s since started dating that person.

Podcast host Amanda Hirsch said that it seems like Sieber was “gaslighting” Olivera at the end of their relationship.

“Yeah, I just hate the f–king buzzword,” Olivera said. Hirsch said, “But I think this one actually means it.”

Olivera confirmed earlier this year that she and Sieber split during the 2022 holiday season after two years together.

“Robert and I were fine and great and I was obsessed with him over the summer,” she explained to Entertainment Tonight in February, noting that Sieber would be on Summer House season 7, which aired earlier this year. “Our demise happened after we stopped filming.”

She went on to say that they had split “right before Thanksgiving.”

Olivera and Sieber started dating in 2020, and he became a recurring fixture on Summer House during the time they were together. The two later became long-distance because of Sieber’s career as a chef.

“It was just one of those things where we weren’t communicating very well and everything was kind of bubbling up and bursting,” Olivera told ET. “I expressed some unhappiness with our relationship and the time spent [on it] and things like that and going out together. And, you know, he’s just going through it at work, and that is his priority.”

She added, “He said he couldn’t make me happy anymore and so that’s where you can just, like … oh, God … that’s where it ended.”

During Tuesday’s podcast, Olivera said she and Sieber had seen each other after their split. Before she filmed Winter House this past March, she and a group of friends went to Aspen, Colorado,, which is where Sieber works.

“It was a very big closure moment, and I had heard he was seeing someone else who I had suspected during the breakup,” Olivera said on “Not Skinny But Not Fat,” noting that “more” details about her and Sieber’s split “will come out [on] Summer House” season 8, which is set to premiere in the new year.