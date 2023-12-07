Danielle Olivera is firmly standing by Lindsay Hubbard in the aftermath of her split from their Summer House costar Carl Radke.

“People do want to believe Carl’s side of that story, and at the end of the day, I would love to believe that side of the story too. I just don’t right now,” Olivera, 34, shared during the Wednesday, December 6, live taping of Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast.

According to Olivera, there are several female cast members from the hit Bravo series who “very much” understand why Radke called it quits.

“I think it’s gonna take some time to figure out,” she added. “Like, there’s the real part, there’s Lindsay’s side, there’s Carl and there’s somewhere we all lie.”

Related: ‘Summer House’ Cast’s Dating History What happens in the Hamptons rarely stays there — at least when it comes to the cast of Summer House and their romances. In fact, some of the show’s biggest stars, including Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke and Luke Gulbranson, have a history of dating their costars. Lindsay, who has been on the show since season […]

Olivera concluded by weighing in on what she thinks went wrong between Hubbard, 37, and Radke, 38. “I think Carl and Lindsay were meant to be best friends and I think it has now been shattered, and that’s not gonna happen ever again,” she explained. “I never wanted it to go down the way it went down.”

Summer House viewers have been quite familiar with Olivera, Hubbard and Radke’s friendship over the years. While filming season 6, however, Hubbard and Radke took their connection one step further when they decided to start dating. The couple subsequently got engaged in August 2022 after one year together and were expected to tie the knot late last month.

Related: Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s Relationship Timeline Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have been through it all on Summer House — from breakups to makeups and more — before calling off their engagement in August 2023. When the series premiered on Bravo in January 2017, Hubbard and Radke were part of the OG cast of Summer House and have since returned for […]

Us Weekly confirmed in August that Radke pulled the plug on their engagement, which was filmed for season 8 of the hit Bravo series. Hubbard has since claimed that she was “completely blindsided” by Radke’s decision to call it quits.

“It was absolutely humiliating. It would’ve been one thing if this conversation happened over the summer during the normal filming schedule,” she exclusively revealed in a November issue of Us. “But for [Carl] to call up producers and then set up cameras and manipulate me into sitting down [so he could break up with me] after we’d already wrapped is scary. The whole world found out within 30 minutes of me.”

Related: Messiest Bravo Breakups of All Time Bravo stars from every franchise have been subject to the messiest of breakups. If there’s one thing fans have learned when it comes to love on the network, it’s to expect the unexpected … and watch out if a vow renewal comes along. Just one month after Erika Jayne revealed in November 2020 that she […]

Radke, for his part, has maintained that Summer House viewers will see what led to the breakup. As for Olivera, she has continued to openly side with Hubbard since the duo mended their issues after a brief falling out.

“Lindsay and I had a really great one-on-one post-reunion,” Olivera said during a BravoCon panel in November. “Shoutout to Andy [Cohen], he really brought us back together and made us realize [we want to be friends].”