Celebrity News

Summer House’s Danielle Olivera Doesn’t ‘Believe’ Carl Radke’s Perspective on Lindsay Hubbard Split

By
Danielle Olivera, Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard. Noam Galai/Bravo; Getty Images (2)

Danielle Olivera is firmly standing by Lindsay Hubbard in the aftermath of her split from their Summer House costar Carl Radke.

“People do want to believe Carl’s side of that story, and at the end of the day, I would love to believe that side of the story too. I just don’t right now,” Olivera, 34, shared during the Wednesday, December 6, live taping of Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast.

According to Olivera, there are several female cast members from the hit Bravo series who “very much” understand why Radke called it quits.

“I think it’s gonna take some time to figure out,” she added. “Like, there’s the real part, there’s Lindsay’s side, there’s Carl and there’s somewhere we all lie.”

Olivera concluded by weighing in on what she thinks went wrong between Hubbard, 37, and Radke, 38. “I think Carl and Lindsay were meant to be best friends and I think it has now been shattered, and that’s not gonna happen ever again,” she explained. “I never wanted it to go down the way it went down.”

Summer House viewers have been quite familiar with Olivera, Hubbard and Radke’s friendship over the years. While filming season 6, however, Hubbard and Radke took their connection one step further when they decided to start dating. The couple subsequently got engaged in August 2022 after one year together and were expected to tie the knot late last month.

Us Weekly confirmed in August that Radke pulled the plug on their engagement, which was filmed for season 8 of the hit Bravo series. Hubbard has since claimed that she was “completely blindsided” by Radke’s decision to call it quits.

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

“It was absolutely humiliating. It would’ve been one thing if this conversation happened over the summer during the normal filming schedule,” she exclusively revealed in a November issue of Us. “But for [Carl] to call up producers and then set up cameras and manipulate me into sitting down [so he could break up with me] after we’d already wrapped is scary. The whole world found out within 30 minutes of me.”

Radke, for his part, has maintained that Summer House viewers will see what led to the breakup. As for Olivera, she has continued to openly side with Hubbard since the duo mended their issues after a brief falling out.

“Lindsay and I had a really great one-on-one post-reunion,” Olivera said during a BravoCon panel in November. “Shoutout to Andy [Cohen], he really brought us back together and made us realize [we want to be friends].”

