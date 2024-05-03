Lindsay Hubbard had a meltdown on Summer House after learning that Carl Radke’s mom, Sharon, was worried about them getting married.

“I’m excited to have Sharon as a mother-in-law, but I can’t help but feel a little tinge of awkwardness because of what I just found out,” Lindsay, 37, said on the Thursday, May 2, episode of Summer House.

Earlier in the show, Lindsay was informed that Sharon and her new husband, Lou, were uneasy about the pair’s upcoming nuptials, which were set for November 2023. (Us Weekly confirmed in August 2023 that Carl called off their engagement.)

Sharon and Lou previously told Carl, 39, on camera that it might not be the right time for him and Lindsay to walk down the aisle considering all the fights they’d had that summer.

Lindsay confronted Sharon about the conversation on Thursday’s episode while at her bridal shower, confessing, “It broke my heart a little bit.”

Sharon insisted that she was just looking out for her son and was “looking forward” to having Lindsay in their family.

While the two women hugged it out, Lindsay later told pals Amanda Batula and Paige DeSorbo that Carl’s parents’ issues with them as a couple were eating at her.

“I was so, so hurt. I felt, like, this insane rejection,” Lindsay told the girls when they were back in the Hamptons. “I think the reason I’m so, so hurt is I don’t speak to my biological mom. Yes, I have my stepmom. I do have my aunt. [But for] me, marrying you is me gaining an extra mom.”

Lindsay began to cry as she relived the emotions from the past week. “For me to feel like that mom is rejecting me before I’m even in the family was really, really hurtful,” she explained. “This is the one topic that makes me crumble.”

Lindsay noted that she and Sharon “talked through it all and we’re good,” joking, “I guess it was a breakdown and a breakthrough.”

Although Lindsay felt confident about her relationship with her future in-laws after her Hamptons chat, Carl was struggling with the dilemma.

“I just don’t want to hurt her. I f–king love her, but it’s so hurtful,” Carl told Kyle Cooke and Amanda, 32, admitting that he didn’t tell Lindsay the whole truth about his conversation with his parents. “It’s not intended to be hurtful.”

Carl continued, “It just feels like I have a massive amount of anxiety.”

When Carl did tell Lindsay that his stepfather said he “would not marry” them if he were their pastor, he started to break down.

“I wish I had told you sooner to not make you spiral,” Carl said, to which Lindsay responded, “I didn’t spiral.”

Carl was caught off guard by her reaction and tried to clarify his point of view. “[With a] tough conversation or something that I feel like is hard, I get nervous and struggle with it,” he told his then-fiancée. “I’m just feeling overwhelmed by it all.”

Summer House airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.