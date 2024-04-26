Carl Radke didn’t take the high road when it came to comparing his career with Lindsay Hubbard’s on the latest Summer House episode.

“I feel like I’ve been hustling, and I have things going on,” Carl, 39, told Kyle Cooke on the Thursday, April 25, episode of the Bravo series, recalling how Lindsay, 37, previously claimed he didn’t have “hustle” or “passion” about work.

Carl left Kyle’s Loverboy in 2022 and in summer 2023, when season 8 was being filmed, he had yet to return to a full-time role. While speaking to Kyle, he wondered how his career hiatus was any different than Lindsay’s work status. (Carl has since rejoined the Loverboy team in a limited capacity.)

“What have you done? Seriously, what are you doing?” he asked rhetorically while still speaking with Kyle, 42. “Her business is deactivated. The way she views it is her bringing in the brand deals is what her career is. But that’s not a career.”

Carl quipped; “I’m not trying to be tit for tat, but it definitely hits my ego. This narrative that I’m not doing anything or not making money, it’s kinda ridiculous.”

Carl revealed that he made “$70 grand this year already doing paid posts,” but confessed that Lindsay does make more on social media. “She’s made $150 [thousand],” he shared.

Elsewhere in the episode, Carl explained that butting heads over money isn’t the only shocking conversation he had that weekend with Lindsay.

He told Kyle that it was the “first time” he realized that Lindsay wanted to be a stay-at-home mom, admitting, “It’s definitely a conversation we should’ve had a year and a half ago.” (At the time of filming in August 2023, Carl and Lindsay were planning to tie the knot three months later.)

“The way I’ve known Lindsay is this independent, career badass woman. Now it sounds like she just wants to stay at home and raise the children,” Carl said during a confessional. “That’s a lot of pressure for me.”

Carl and Lindsay began dating in summer 2021 after briefly hooking up a few years prior. The pair got engaged in summer 2022, which was featured on season 7 of Summer House.

After filming ended on season 8, Us Weekly confirmed that Carl called off their engagement in August 2023. Lindsay exclusively told Us in November 2023 that she was “blindsided” by the breakup.

Viewers, meanwhile, have watched Carl and Lindsay’s relationship fall apart throughout season 8 of the Bravo series, which premiered in February.

In addition to Lindsay claiming on the show that Carl had a lack of ambition, the two have fought on multiple episodes, revealed sexual frustrations and declared there were “red flags” on both sides.

Summer House airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.