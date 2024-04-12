Lindsay Hubbard took another jab at her and Carl Radke’s sex life — and his lack of ambition — during the latest episode of Summer House.

“I’ve always been patient with Carl,” Lindsay, 37, claimed during the Thursday, April 11, episode of the Bravo series. “I love this man so much. I know he wants to make me happy.”

Despite loving her then-fiancé, Lindsay admitted they weren’t connecting in the bedroom.

“If someone is not ambitious and is [not] matching my drive, that’s a little bit of an issue for me,” Lindsay said during a confessional. “Having to constantly light a fire for someone else is not that sexy. [It] doesn’t really get my juices going.”

At the time of filming in summer 2023, Carl was no longer working with Kyle Cooke at Loverboy and was instead trying to figure out what to do professionally. (He has since rejoined Kyle’s team to promote the company’s nonalcoholic brand.)

Elsewhere in the episode, Lindsay told pals Andrea Denver and Paige DeSorbo that she would rate her and Carl’s sex life a “two and a half.” She quipped “you have to have sex” to get a better score.

“We had sex today, but it was the first time in a couple weeks. No one came,” she revealed, alleging that Carl, 39, “gets so in his head.”

Lindsay explained that she recently had a heart-to-heart about their troubles. “[I said] ‘Look, I think we need to have more sex so that you’re not putting so much pressure on you the times we do have sex,’” she told the group.

She then admitted, “The thing Carl hates most in life is disappointing me.”

While Lindsay voiced her frustrations about Carl, at the end of the episode she was beaming with excitement over their upcoming nuptials.

“It’s that fairy tale ending I almost gave up on,” Lindsay said of her and Carl’s wedding while showing off her bridal gown to her friends.

Lindsay confessed that she used to feel “imposter syndrome” after getting together with Carl in summer 2021.

“You feel like you don’t deserve something,” she said of her past feelings. “I never thought I’d be so blessed to fall in love with my best friend. But here we are.”

One month after filming season 8, Us Weekly confirmed that Carl broke off his engagement to Lindsay and their November 2023 wedding was canceled.

Lindsay, meanwhile, opened up more about her and Carl’s alleged bedroom issues during a March episode of Summer House After Show.

“When I’m in a relationship, I want to have sex with my partner,” she explained during the March 28 show. “I want to get weird.”

Lindsay claimed she “would have done anything” that summer to try and spice up their relationship, including telling pal Gabby Prescod, “I want to give him more blowjobs.”

Summer House airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.