Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Lindsay Hubbard Says She Offered Carl Radke More Oral Sex to Improve Their Sex Life

By
Lindsay Hubbard Would Have Done Anything to Improve Carl Radke Sex Life
Lindsay Hubbard and Carl RadkeMatt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Lindsay Hubbard has no regrets about the comments she made regarding her sex life with ex-fiancé Carl Radke.

“When I’m in a relationship, I want to have sex with my partner,” Lindsay, 37, said during the Summer House After Show on Thursday, March 28. “I want to get weird.”

Fellow Summer House star Gabby Prescod even remembered Lindsay stating: “I want to give him more blowjobs,” referring to Carl.

“I was like, ‘Do it,’” Gabby, 32, recalled. “I’ve never heard someone say I want to give a blowjob.”

Feature Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Relationship Timeline

Related: Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke: The Way They Were

Lindsay said she “would have done anything” at that point. (Us Weekly confirmed in August 2023 that Carl called off his engagement to Lindsay after the show wrapped filming.)

During the Thursday, March 21, Summer House episode, Lindsay revealed to Paige DeSorbo and Amanda Batula that she and Carl only have sex “like, once every couple of weeks.”

Lindsay Hubbard Would Have Done Anything to Improve Carl Radke Sex Life 2
Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Lindsay went on to say that Carl didn’t “initiate” sex during their relationship.

Carl discussed his ex’s comments for the first time during Thursday’s Summer House After Show.

“As far as I remember, I mean, I think we only had sex one time over the summer. Twice, total but the one time in the house,” he said. “I think that says more about the dynamic of the relationship than the sex itself.”

Lindsay also said during Thursday’s After Show that, when they first started dating, Carl commented she was “more sexual” than he originally thought.

Summer House Cast s Dating History Inside Lindsay Hubbard Kyle Cooke Paige DeSorbo and More Stars Love Lives 723

Related: ‘Summer House’ Cast’s Dating History

“I’m like, you’re just now figuring this out?” Lindsay said.

This Loose And Flowy Resort Dresses Is 40% Off Right Now!

Deal of the Day

This Loose & Flowy Resort Dress Is 40% Off Right Now! View Deal

She and Carl met while filming Summer House in 2017 and struck up a longtime friendship. They decided to attempt a relationship ahead of season 4 but called things off and remained friends. However, they confirmed to Us in January 2022 that they were dating. By that August, Us confirmed they had gotten engaged. They were set to get married in November 2023 before Carl ended things.

Fans are now watching the drama in their relationship play out as Summer House season 8 airs on Bravo.

“I think she would promote that she was all about the sex, sex, sex, sex, sex and I experienced something different in the relationship,” Carl recalled during Thursday’s After Show. “When we did have sex, I thought it was pretty good but the last seven to eight months of our relationship, every week being couples therapy, the conflict, the ups and downs, it was hard sometimes to come together and do that.”

In this article

CARL RADKE bio - 624 'Limitless with Chris Hemsworth' TV show premiere, New York, USA - 15 Nov 2022

Carl Radke
‘Winter House’ Trailer Teases Austen’s Love Triangle With Ciara and Lindsay, Kyle Flirting and New Bravo Stars

Lindsay Hubbard
Summer House Bio

Summer House

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!