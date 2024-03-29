Lindsay Hubbard has no regrets about the comments she made regarding her sex life with ex-fiancé Carl Radke.

“When I’m in a relationship, I want to have sex with my partner,” Lindsay, 37, said during the Summer House After Show on Thursday, March 28. “I want to get weird.”

Fellow Summer House star Gabby Prescod even remembered Lindsay stating: “I want to give him more blowjobs,” referring to Carl.

“I was like, ‘Do it,’” Gabby, 32, recalled. “I’ve never heard someone say I want to give a blowjob.”

Lindsay said she “would have done anything” at that point. (Us Weekly confirmed in August 2023 that Carl called off his engagement to Lindsay after the show wrapped filming.)

During the Thursday, March 21, Summer House episode, Lindsay revealed to Paige DeSorbo and Amanda Batula that she and Carl only have sex “like, once every couple of weeks.”

Lindsay went on to say that Carl didn’t “initiate” sex during their relationship.

Carl discussed his ex’s comments for the first time during Thursday’s Summer House After Show.

“As far as I remember, I mean, I think we only had sex one time over the summer. Twice, total but the one time in the house,” he said. “I think that says more about the dynamic of the relationship than the sex itself.”

Lindsay also said during Thursday’s After Show that, when they first started dating, Carl commented she was “more sexual” than he originally thought.

“I’m like, you’re just now figuring this out?” Lindsay said.

She and Carl met while filming Summer House in 2017 and struck up a longtime friendship. They decided to attempt a relationship ahead of season 4 but called things off and remained friends. However, they confirmed to Us in January 2022 that they were dating. By that August, Us confirmed they had gotten engaged. They were set to get married in November 2023 before Carl ended things.

Fans are now watching the drama in their relationship play out as Summer House season 8 airs on Bravo.

“I think she would promote that she was all about the sex, sex, sex, sex, sex and I experienced something different in the relationship,” Carl recalled during Thursday’s After Show. “When we did have sex, I thought it was pretty good but the last seven to eight months of our relationship, every week being couples therapy, the conflict, the ups and downs, it was hard sometimes to come together and do that.”