Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s “cocaine Carl” drama shook up the Summer House cast — and multiple stars voiced concern for the couple on the latest Bravo episode.

“I love Lindsay to death, but my biggest issue as a friend [is] for years, she never takes accountability, responsibility,” Kyle Cooke said on the Thursday, March 7, episode of Summer House while talking with Carl, 39. “She never owns up.”

Kyle, 41, quickly shut down Carl when he tried to defend his then-fiancée, 37, who accused him of doing drugs the night before.

“Last night was unacceptable,” Kyle said, referring to Lindsay saying on the February 28 episode of the series that Carl was “on something” when he’s been sober since 2021. “I can see you trying to make compromises. You’re trying to solve the problem. Last night she was the problem.”

Related: Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke: The Way They Were Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke went through it all on Summer House — from breakups to makeups and more — before calling off their engagement in August 2023. When the series premiered on Bravo in January 2017, Hubbard and Radke were part of the OG cast of Summer House and have since returned for every […]

Carl admitted that he was scared about his and Lindsay’s upcoming wedding — which was a few months away at the time of filming in summer 2023 — after she claimed “cocaine Carl” made a comeback this season when he disagreed with Lindsay’s assessment of a situation.

“What worries me is, how many times does something go down like that where she is pinning it on you when it literally had nothing to do with you?” Kyle asked Carl. “That’s a long life of falling on the sword. Like how many times are you going to do that?”

Carl didn’t have an answer for Kyle, but he did address his frustrations with Lindsay directly later that afternoon.

Related: ‘Summer House’ Season 8 Signs Carl and Lindsay Were Headed for a Split Bravo/YouTube (2) Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard’s split surprised many fans — but season 8 of Summer House continues to prove that a breakup was inevitable. Us Weekly confirmed in August 2023 that Carl, 39, called off his and Lindsay’s engagement one year after his proposal. Lindsay, 37, later told Us she was “completely blindsided” by […]

“I didn’t mean to dismiss you. I love you so much. I was trying to comfort you a little last night … [or] so I thought,” Carl told Lindsay in the episode, to which she explained that his “mood” at the club earlier that weekend made her think he was “mad” at her for something bigger.

Carl then confessed that hearing Lindsay’s comments about his sobriety “hurt” him. “It seemed like it came from a place that you thought I was really lying to you and saying that I’m not sober,” he said, reminding her that she was the one who wasn’t sober.

Lindsay acknowledged that she shouldn’t have accused Carl of falling off the wagon, but admitted, “I have PTSD from old Carl sometimes. Old Carl, to me, came out last night.”

Carl revealed, “I’m scared of old Carl too,” but argued that he has “emotions” that Lindsay needs to take into consideration. While the pair, who got engaged in August 2022, appeared to squash their beef, their housemates didn’t let it go as easily.

“How the f–k do you think you’re going to maintain that in the long run?” Ciara Miller asked Carl during a group dinner, referring to Lindsay drinking while he abstains from alcohol. “Being in a relationship with someone who drinks and has a tendency to be obnoxious and rude when she’s drinking [has to be hard].”

Carl claimed that Lindsay has “gotten better” over the past few years. Though he admitted, “It’s hard sometimes,” he insisted that they “always come back together.”

Related: Biggest ‘Summer House’ Feuds Through the Years Bring on the heat. Every year, the cast of Summer House brings even more drama — and at least one new feud arises. The series focuses on several reality TV personalities as they live together for the summer in the Hamptons. The first season originally introduced viewers to Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Everett […]

As the episode continued, however, Lindsay and Carl once again butted heads, this time about Carl’s alleged lack of career ambition.

“Since Carl quit Loverboy last November, we have been trying to figure out what he’s into,” Lindsay told the cameras. “He hired a career coach for six months [that cost] $20,000. It’s been a journey trying to figure out who Carl wants to be when he grows up.”

When the couple returned to New York City at the end of the episode, Lindsay brought up Carl’s unemployment, which is when he pitched her a “sports bar with no alcohol.” He called it a “sober sports bar,” which he wanted to open so he could be a “voice” for others who’ve struggled with addiction.

“I’m going to have to say no to that one,” Lindsay said, quickly shutting down his dream. “I’m telling you, I don’t want that for our future family.” Carl was left speechless.

More than one month after this episode filmed in July 2023, Us Weekly confirmed that Carl called off their engagement.

Summer House airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.