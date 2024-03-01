Summer is supposed to be fun, but when Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke joined the Summer House crew during season 8, episode 2, it was anything but a good time.

Lindsay, 37, and Carl, 39, missed the group’s first weekend in the Hamptons to go to Washington, D.C., so tensions were high when they finally arrived. The couple, who were engaged during season 8 filming, got into a blowout fight during the Thursday, February 29, episode of the Bravo series.

Lindsay claimed that after landing herself in an all-boys car to the club she was “worried” the girls would use it against her in some way. She alleged that after she told Carl about her “concern,” he “basically shuts me down and dismisses my feelings.”

Carl had a different recollection of the conversation, telling the cameras, “I’m calm as can be in the backseat with her and I say, ‘Babe, you’re fine. I can see that but it’s not that deep.’”

He alleged that Lindsay got in his face and accused him of being on drugs. “She’s like, ‘What are you on?’ I’m like, ‘Nothing, what are you talking about?’” (Carl has been sober since January 2021.)

Kyle Cooke backed up Carl’s story, saying, “I can’t even put into words how quickly Lindsay went from zero to 100. She immediately starts to kind of freak out.”

A drunk Lindsay had pal Gabby Prescod take her home immediately where she vented about her then-fiancé’s actions. “The way that he spoke to me tonight was very reminiscent of, like, Carl on cocaine,” Lindsay claimed. “I don’t know what happened with him, but he was not sober tonight.”

Lindsay started to cry in Gabby’s bed as she spewed more allegations. “Something’s wrong with Carl. The way he was speaking to me, he was cocaine Carl tonight. It was weird,” she alleged.

Gabby, meanwhile, called Carl to check in on him and then told Lindsay, “That sounded like a sober man to me.”

After getting back to the house, Carl confessed that his heart was “racing” as he started to process the fight with Lindsay.

“I’m shaking from it because it’s beyond hurtful. It’s f–ked up and that’s the person I’m supposed to marry?” he quipped. “It pains me deep down. The accusation and insulation that I’m ‘on something,’ that kills me.”

The next morning, things got worse when Lindsay continued to insinuate that Carl had fallen off the wagon. “You’re the one who’s drinking all night and wakes up f–king angry,” Carl told Lindsay, to which she fired back, “You’re the one who is clearly doing other things.”

Carl yelled, “Lindsay, I am f–king sober! You drank all day long and are rude and aggressive toward me when I’m trying to be supportive. That’s so f–ked up.” He told her he was “upset” and “frustrated” by everything that happened.

While Carl and Lindsay were together throughout the summer, Us Weekly confirmed in August 2023 that Carl called off their engagement. Lindsay exclusively told Us in November 2023 that she felt “blindsided” by the breakup and claimed that Carl worked with producers to “manipulate” her so their split would be on camera.

Although Lindsay and Carl’s breakup got messy, Lindsay claimed that when she accused Carl of being on drugs over the summer it was out of a place of concern.

“At the end of the day, this was over summer. I was in love with this man. This was the man I was about to marry. He was my fiancé,” Lindsay recalled to Us in February of the controversial moment. “Any questioning that I had came from love and concern as you would with any decisions or odd behavior from your partner.”

She added: “If you’re displaying a little bit of odd behavior, I’m going to start trying to figure out where that odd behavior is coming from. But it’s only because I love you and I’m concerned about you.”

Summer House airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.