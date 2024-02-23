Lindsay Hubbard thinks Summer House viewers will come to understand why she questioned Carl Radke‘s sobriety before their split.

“I think once you see that episode, you’re going to see more of the bigger, fuller story that comes along with that little snippet [from the trailer],” Lindsay, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly. “Then, of course, everyone’s going to have their opinions.”

Lindsay recalled being worried about Carl, 39, adding, “At the end of the day, this was over summer. I was in love with this man. This was the man I was about to marry. He was my fiancé. Any questioning that I had came from love and concern as you would with any decisions or odd behavior from your partner.”

According to Lindsay, Bravo fans shouldn’t judge before watching season 8.

“If you’re displaying a little bit of odd behavior, I’m going to start trying to figure out where that odd behavior is coming from. But it’s only because I love you and I’m concerned about you,” she continued. “So I think once that episode airs and the full story is developed, then everyone can have their opinions on it.”

Season 8 of Summer House started out with Lindsay and Carl making plans for their wedding. Cameras later captured Carl pulling the plug on their relationship three months before their nuptials.

Finding closure from the breakup has allowed Lindsay to watch the upcoming episodes.

“I just keep reminding myself, ‘I’ve already lived this.’ It was one of the most traumatic experiences of my adult life, but I have already done it. I’ve already gotten through it. I’ve already done the healing for it,” Lindsay told Us. “I’m sure there’s going to be moments where I rewatch it and I’m like, ‘Oh, I didn’t know that.’ Or, ‘Oh, this makes more sense now.’ Or I’m putting pieces of the puzzle together as I watch conversations that happen behind closed doors. And I’m sure that it’s going to be eye-opening for many different reasons.”

In the official trailer for season 8, Lindsay was seen questioning whether Carl had relapsed after previously he stopped drinking and doing cocaine. The sneak peek also hinted at other ups and downs the pair faced before their engagement was called off.

“The last two weeks [of filming] were really interesting. I felt like his demeanor kind of changed and his tone and the way that he was approaching conversations or the way he was speaking to me had all shifted,” Lindsay recalled. “I was like, ‘What’s happening right now?’ But it was still not big enough for me to think, ‘Oh, this is bad.'”

Lindsay initially assumed that “every relationship” can face some issues before a milestone moment, adding, “Especially when you’re about to walk down the aisle in two months and especially when you’re combining your finances and you have to think about the future family that you want to have and support. It was nothing that was so crazy to make that kind of decision — at least for me.”

Despite getting to a better place emotionally, Lindsay still doesn’t understand why Carl involved production in their split.

“I just think when you are at that level of a relationship [and] about to get married, if you are talking to anybody else besides the person that’s messed up,” she explained. “Usually in this situation you’re valid in your feelings if that’s what you want. But out of respect for your partner, you should come to me first.”

Carl, meanwhile, denied involving cameras with the knowledge that he and Lindsay would call it quits.

“I know the reality I lived in and yeah, I didn’t call production to set her up,” he told Us earlier this month. “We are a big part of this show. We’ve been filming it for eight seasons. I didn’t call production to purposely set something up like that. And it’s unfortunate that she feels that way.”

Summer House airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi