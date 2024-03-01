Lindsay Hubbard regrets how she questioned then-fiancé Carl Radke’s sobriety during the latest episode of Summer House.

“After watching back this week’s episode, I wish I had used better wording,” Lindsay, 37, wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, March 1. “I was emotional and hurt by what had transpired earlier in the night, and what I said was meant to be a private conversation at home with one of my best girlfriends.” (Lindsay is seemingly referring to the scenes she filmed at the house with Gabby Prescod. Amanda Batula also noted Lindsay repeatedly telling her that Carl was “on something” at the club.)

In the Thursday, February 29, episode, Lindsay and Carl, 39, arrived in the Hamptons before getting into a blowout argument.

“The way that he spoke to me tonight was very reminiscent of, like, Carl on cocaine,” Lindsay, who was drinking with the group on the episode, claimed despite Carl being sober since 2021. “I don’t know what happened with him, but he was not sober tonight. Something’s wrong with Carl. The way he was speaking to me, he was cocaine Carl tonight. It was weird.”

On Friday, Lindsay attempted to further clarify her remarks.

“I have never questioned his sobriety before this moment and from day one, I was his biggest supporter,” she wrote. “I have always been transparent on the show and have leaned on my friends for support and that was my only intention here.”

Before the episode aired, Lindsay told Us Weekly that she didn’t regret questioning Carl’s behavior.

“At the end of the day, this was over summer. I was in love with this man. This was the man I was about to marry. He was my fiancé,” she exclusively told Us last month. “Any questioning that I had came from love and concern as you would with any decisions or odd behavior from your partner.”

She continued, “If you’re displaying a little bit of odd behavior, I’m going to start trying to figure out where that odd behavior is coming from. But it’s only because I love you and I’m concerned about you.”

Lindsay and Carl started dating in late 2021 after years of friendship. Carl proposed in August 2022 before calling off their wedding one year later. Their breakup occurred during filming but has yet to air on Bravo.

Carl predicted to Us earlier in February that the split will be a “big conversation” as the season 8 episodes premiere on the TV network. He also revealed where he currently stands with Lindsay.

“We’ve had text messages since the breakup, but right now, no we are not in communication,” Carl told Us. “There’s still things being kind of tried to resolve. I really would like to resolve and move forward.”

On Thursday’s episode, Carl was visibly upset that his partner questioned his sobriety, repeatedly telling her that he was sober and she was not.

Summer House airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.