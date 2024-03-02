Your account
Celebrity News

'Summer House' Star Lindsay Hubbard's Dating History: Bravo Personalities, Costars and More

By
Summer House Star Lindsay Hubbards Dating History
6
Lindsay HubbardPrescod/Bravo

Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard’s broken engagement with costar Carl Radke made a lot of headlines, but it isn’t the only time she’s dated within the Bravo family.

Since making her reality TV debut in 2017, Hubbard has had several “hot Hubbs summers” when she was single and others where she was coupled up. That was the case with Radke, whom she met filming season 1 of the show in 2016 and briefly romanced during season 4.

The pair gave their relationship a second chance in fall 2021 and got engaged the following summer. Us Weekly confirmed in August 2023 that Radke broke off the engagement months ahead of their wedding.

Their split didn’t damper Hubbard’s outlook on romance. “I will never give up on love. I have a very big heart,” she exclusively told Us in November 2023. “I’m not going to shut myself off from somebody else who would appreciate it.”

Hubbard revealed that her ideal mate is someone “ambitious, emotionally intelligent, who makes me laugh, can be intimate with me and lets me be me.”

Scroll down to see all of Hubbard’s high-profile relationships:

