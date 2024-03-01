It might not be “hot Hubb summer” season for Lindsay Hubbard just yet, but she revealed she is ready to date again after her split from Carl Radke.

Although Hubbard, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly she’s open to romance, she revealed during the latest “Happy Hour: Sip or Spill” episode there’s only one type of Bravo star she’d want to date.

“I’m done with these Bravolebs, unless it’s a girl then I’m done with them,” the Summer House star told Us, joking, “People always think whenever I hang out with [Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s] Whitney [Rose] that were in a throuple with me, her and Justin [Rose].”

Hubbard held onto her wine glass as she declared her next possible Bravo love interest “would have to be a girl.” She insisted, “I’m done with these boys on Bravo.”

After her split from Radke, 39, in August 2023, which came just months before they were set to tie the knot, Hubbard was adamant that reality stars in general were off the table.

Related: Celebrities Who Dated Reality Stars From Other Shows Reality TV brings people together with many personalities finding love (or at least a hookup) with other reality TV stars. Bravolebrities, for example, are no strangers to crossover hookups. In August 2019, Southern Charmers Craig Conover, Shep Rose and Austen Kroll visited the cast of Summer House at their Hamptons home. During their visit, which […]

“Listen, I am looking at men in other industries,” she told Us of her dating standards. “They can be in the entertainment industry … just maybe not reality TV.”

The exes were fully together when season 8 of Summer House filmed last summer, but after cameras stopped rolling, Hubbard claimed to Us in November 2023 that Radke asked the producers to come back and tape him breaking off their engagement for the series. The season is currently airing on Bravo, and during the premiere, teased the pair’s breakup will be featured.

Related: ‘Summer House’ Season 8 Signs Carl and Lindsay Were Headed for a Split Bravo/YouTube (2) Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard’s split surprised many fans — but season 8 of Summer House continues to prove that a breakup was inevitable. Us Weekly confirmed in August 2023 that Carl, 39, called off his and Lindsay’s engagement one year after his proposal. Lindsay, 37, later told Us she was “completely blindsided” by […]

Despite all of their ups and downs, Hubbard told Us during her sip and spill sit down that she doesn’t hate the pet name “babe,” which she called Radke for years.

“I love it and I still use it all the time. Thanks for asking, babe!” she said with a laugh, explaining that the nickname comes naturally in a relationship. “You start with the full name. Then you shorten that name and then it turns into babe.”

Who Is Vanderpump Rules’ No. 1 Guy in the Group?

Hubbard didn’t just dish on her love life while at the Us studio, she commented on costar Paige DeSorbo’s romance with Southern Charm’s Craig Conover.

Since they began dating in 2021, fans have wondered whether DeSorbo, 31, will ever move from New York City to Charleston, where Conover, 35, lives. Hubbard had a thought on the topic, telling Us she doesn’t believe DeSorbo will ever fully live in the south.

Related: ‘Summer House’ Cast’s Dating History What happens in the Hamptons rarely stays there — at least when it comes to the cast of Summer House and their romances. In fact, some of the show’s biggest stars, including Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have a history of dating their costars. Lindsay began her time on Bravo during season 1 with then-boyfriend Everett […]

“She’ll always need to have roots in New York. She could have a house in Charleston, but she’ll always have a home in New York,” Hubbard speculated, adding that she doesn’t see any issue with DeSorbo’s long-distance arraignment. “Listen, to each their own. Whatever they’re doing seems to be working.”

Watch the exclusive video above for more of Hubbard’s happy hour confessions — including her opinion on pal Danielle Olivera’s now-ex Southern Hospitality star Joe Bradley.

Summer House airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi