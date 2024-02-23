Joe Bradley might not have any problem spilling the tea on his Southern Hospitality costars, but the same doesn’t go for his own romantic escapades.

During the season 2 reunion on Thursday, February 22, Joe, 27, played coy about his rumored hookup with Luann de Lesseps. “I love the MILFS. I’m the mayor of MILF city at Republic,” Joe told host Andy Cohen, referring to his place of work at Republic Garden & Lounge.

“This is the truth, me and Luann, we got a drink and hit it off,” he explained, calling The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 58, “incredible.”

Joe confessed that he was “too flirtatious” with Luann after the pair met on a January episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I did cross a line at the hotel, but I did not kiss her,” he claimed, insisting, “We did not hookup.”

Last month, Luann raised eyebrows when she called Joe “charming” while sitting side by side on the WWHL set. “ I love Southern boys,” she said at the time, to which Joe replied, “I like older women.”

Us Weekly exclusively learned that Joe and Luann were “all over each other” at The Dream Hotel on January 24, according to an eyewitness. While a source close to Joe denied the eyewitness account, Andy, 55, brought up Us’ story during Thursday’s Southern Hospitality reunion.

Joe’s longtime friend and costar TJ Dinch told pal Mia Alario under his breath, “They hooked up.” TJ then told Joe he “should be honest” about what transpired with Luann.

“I did not hook up with Luann,” Joe declared, noting he told TJ at the time, “I was playfully hanging out with her at the bar. That’s f–king it. What would you even insinuate that?”

When Andy hinted that TJ knew something more about the incident, Joe alleged, “Nothing happened!” The host then turned to TJ and asked, “What percent sure are you that he did hook up with Luann?”

TJ responded, “99 percent,” which led to Joe yelling, “F–k off!” TJ once again asked Joe to “just admit it,” and Andy pointed out that Joe looked “so guilty right now.”

Joe continued to play coy about what happened back at the hotel after he got cozy with Luann, claiming he was “not” guilty of anything. He pulled at his neck collar uncomfortably and managed to get the group to change the subject.

Ahead of his rumored fling with Luann, Joe was dating Summer House’s Danielle Olivera. The twosome met at BravoCon in November 2023 and gave long-distance a shot before Joe confirmed in February that they were no longer an item.