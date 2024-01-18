Maddi Reese hits her breaking point on the upcoming episode of Southern Hospitality after hearing her costars bring up ex Trevor Stokes’ past.

“All of you can f–k yourselves. I’m so serious,” Maddi, 26, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek at the Thursday, January 18, episode. “I would never do what you guys did to me like to any of you.”

In the video, Maddi storms into the Republic Garden & Lounge bar where Joe Bradley, TJ Dinch, Emmy Sharrett, Will Kulp and Bradley Carter are all setting up. “You wanna play checkers, let’s play chess!” she yells.

Maddi clarifies that she’s “not talking about Joe Bradley,” but claims everyone else has turned their backs on her after her ups and downs with Trevor. “You all haven’t been my friends for a f–king year. Don’t act like it now,” she quips.

While Maddi removes herself from the situation, things escalate back in the kitchen. “They’re trying to bring up s–t that I know about Trevor from a month and a half ago,” she tells newbie Oisin O’Neill before asking Joe, “How come people like you or I can’t be happy? Why does there always have to be this rumor.”

Maddi seems to be upset that Bradley won’t get over Trevor allegedly cheating on her for the second time. Earlier this season, Bradley told Maddi that one of his friends kissed Trevor during a night out, which led to Maddi and Trevor breaking up. However, Maddi hasn’t completely closed the door on Trevor and her coworkers don’t approve.

“Y’all are f–king trash. You haven’t been my friend for the past f–king year,” Maddi says in the video, looking directly at Bradley.

Bradley fires back, “You started lies about me. You’re right, I’m not your friend.” Although Maddi says she “would never do that” to him, Bradley argues that she already betrayed his trust last year. (Maddi previously told one of Bradley’s exes that he hooked up with a random girl behind a dumpster, which he denied. The allegation cost him his relationship.)

“You broke my relationship on purpose. You made up lies. Peace. See ya, bitch,” Bradley says, to which Maddi replies, “Don’t act like you’re my f–king friend, Brad!”

Maddi exclusively told Us last month that she felt like she was being “put to the test” during season 2 by both Trevor and her friends. “I feel like I still am trying to figure that out every day, who to trust, not to,” she explained, noting that her relationship with Trevor was “complicated” at the moment.

The DJ and reality star noted that she was “focusing” on herself after dealing with “this typical Charleston bulls–t” with men in general. “It’s just exhausting for me, and I feel like I needed a break from it all,” Maddi added.

Southern Hospitality airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.