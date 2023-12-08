Southern Hospitality’s Maddi Reese exclusively told Us Weekly that she is still reeling from her second cheating scandal involving ex Trevor Stokes.

“I am focusing on myself,” Maddi, 26, said when asked on Monday, December 4, whether she’s dating again. “I need no drama for a couple months but catch me next season.”

The reality star confessed that she’s been through the wringer with ex-boyfriend Trevor ahead of their season 2 issues. “We’ve been on and off for years, and I feel, like, I don’t know, this is typical Charleston bulls–t and men [in general],” Maddi explained. “It’s just exhausting for me, and I feel like I needed a break from it all.”

She told Us that moving forward she only wants “good energy” in her life. “I feel like anything that’s not bringing good energy into my life I don’t want,” Maddi said, revealing that she felt she was being “put to the test” during season 2 of Southern Hospitality especially regarding “trusting my friends or my partner.”

During the season 2 premiere on Thursday, December 7, viewers watched as Maddi’s world was turned upside down after learning that Trevor allegedly kissed a random girl while they were living together.

The episode, which was filmed this past summer, ended with Maddi confronting Trevor about the allegations, which he denied. The incident came after Maddi forgave Trevor in summer 2022 for having an affair in the past.

“I feel like I still am trying to figure that out every day, who to trust, not to,” Maddi told Us on Monday.

She teased that her relationship with Trevor is currently “complicated” and will play out on the current season. “I would love, like, a stable home, so let’s just manifest that in my life,” Maddi added.

Despite a rocky summer, Maddi shared that she’s in a better place now that it’s the “slower season” in Charleston, where she works at Republic Garden and Lounge and as a DJ.

“I’ve had the time to kind of take a deep breath,” she concluded. “I am DJing a lot and traveling, and I feel like I’m really trying to focus on that instead of all the drama and the rumors and all the comments people are saying and stuff.”

Southern Hospitality airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi