After making a cameo on season 2 of Southern Hospitality, the cast has thoughts on Taylor Ann Green and her new boyfriend, Gaston.

“We love Gaston. He’s cool,” Bradley Carter exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon on Saturday, November 4, teasing “there’s definitely a little crossover moment” with Taylor, 28, who regularly stars on Southern Charm.

Southern Hospitality star Grace Lilley hinted that Taylor’s new man has “been around” so they have all met him while working at Republic Garden & Lounge. When asked if Gaston has “been around … in a bad way,” Grace, 25, played coy.

Bradley, however, admitted, “Taylor has a type, and she loves the men that have been around.” He was seemingly referring to Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Shep Rose, who is known in Charleston, South Carolina, for being a ladies’ man.

Taylor and Shep, 43, split in July 2022, and she later accused him of cheating her throughout their relationship. Shep has since apologized for hurting Taylor. Taylor exclusively told Us in October that she made her relationship with Gaston “official” about a month prior after they began “talking” at the end of July.

Despite confirming Gaston has a way with the ladies, Bradley told Us on Saturday, “I’m not going to say a walking red flag.” Instead, he insisted that Gaston is a “cool guy” and a “nice” person.

The Southern Hospitality cast knows Gaston because he is their costar TJ Dinch’s roommate. That closeness, however, hasn’t made Gaston everyone’s favorite person, according to Joe Bradley who told Us on Saturday that the two men have “had some crossover with some girls.”

While his costar Maddi Reese claimed Joe, 27, had “a little Gaston drama,” Joe told Us that was “not really” the case.

“I like the guy, but [the past drama] it is more over a girl, and I’m not the kind of guy that’s going to fight a guy over [a] girl,” Joe explained. “Charleston gets messy. There’s a reason why there’s two shows in a tiny town.”

Ultimately, the Southern Hospitality stars all told Us they are rooting for Taylor to find The One.

“I want the best for her. I feel like she seems really happy and in a better place and I love Taylor,” Maddi, 26, said, while Joe called Taylor a “salt of the earth” girl and “an amazing person.”

Grace told Us she wants Taylor to “be happy,” and Bradley agreed. “That’s all that matters. If your friends are happy, we’re happy,” he added.

