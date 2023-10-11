Southern Charm’s Taylor Ann Green has a new man in her life — and he is connected to a Southern Hospitality star.

“I am dating, so now I know what I want in life,” Taylor, 28, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 11, revealing her boyfriend’s name is Gaston, “like Beauty and the Beast.”

Taylor explained that Gaston is TJ Dinch’s current roommate. She also cleared up rumors, explaining that he is not TJ’s former housemate Wilson Filogamo, who fans saw on Southern Charm as Naomie Olindo’s longtime gay BFF.

“They got it mixed up with his old roommate, who is one of [TJ’s] best friends, one of our really good friends,” Taylor said of Gaston being mistaken for Wilson in the press. “I was like, ‘Unless he’s a closeted straight, I’m not dating Wilson.’ So, it’s TJ’s new roommate, and they actually started living together a while back. But that’s how I met him.”

TJ, for his part, is a bartender at Leva Bonaparte’s Republic Garden & Lounge which is the setting for the Southern Charm spinoff, Southern Hospitality.

Taylor — who previously dated costar Shep Rose for two years before their July 2022 split — couldn’t help but gush over her new boyfriend.

“He’s incredible. He’s great,” she told Us, noting that she and Gaston began “talking” at the end of July and then started hanging out.

Taylor recalled going on an “accidental date” with Gaston that eventually led to a full-blown romance. “We were supposed to be going out to dinner with some friends, and then our friend bailed, and so it was just the two of us,” she said. “And we were like, ‘I’m oddly really enjoying this. I didn’t think I was going to, but here we are.’”

One thing led to another, with Taylor confirming that the couple “made it official” about a month ago. While the romance is still somewhat new, Taylor revealed that Gaston has “met the family already and everything” and most of her friends know him.

Taylor noted that although Shep, 43, hasn’t been introduced to Gaston, she is confident he will be happy she’s moving forward. “He’s always wanting the best for everybody, honestly. So I’m sure he is going to be like, ‘I just want you to be happy.’ And that makes me happy,” the reality star told Us of her former flame.

Despite facing major backlash over her close relationship with Austen Kroll earlier this year, Taylor told Us she’s “the most confident” she’s ever felt in her new relationship. (Taylor and Austen, 36, denied their rumored hookup while filming the first few episodes of season 9 of Southern Charm. However, Austen later confessed to Shep that they did “kiss” and Taylor vowed it was nothing more than a “drunken moment.”)

“He just makes me feel very confident,” Taylor gushed to Us about Gaston, sharing that she feels “a little bit more secure” in this connection.

She concluded: “I feel very confident and secure in our relationship, so I don’t feel like we’re both two separate people. We do our separate things and when we come together, it feels very natural and easy.”

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi