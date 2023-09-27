The candy-colored streets of Charleston are paved with Southern Charm-approved hot spots — and no, Craig Conover’s Sewing Down South can’t be missed.

In the latest episode of Us Weekly’s “VIP Scene,” we’re breaking down the cast’s go-to hot spots around the South Carolina city. From Madison LeCroy’s favorite steakhouse to all the restaurants actually owned by the Southern Charm stars, there are almost too many fun places to visit.

“OK, so I am totally like a steak and potatoes girl,” Madison, 32, exclusively told Us in September. “And I would say that Halls Chophouse is my favorite and it’s a must. You have to go.”

Halls Chophouse, located on Charleston’s famous King St., serves “the finest steaks money can buy,” according to their website. You don’t have to go far to hit one of Venita Aspen’s top eateries … The Ordinary.

“If you are traveling to Charleston and you have 48 hours, I would recommend going to The Ordinary and getting the oyster slider, but on a lettuce wrap versus a Hawaiian roll,” Venita, 29, exclusively dished to Us of the eatery, which calls itself a “fancy seafood oyster hall.”

Take a few more steps down the road and fans will stumble upon Leva Bonaparte’s Republic Garden & Lounge. The high-end bar, which has a strict dress code, is where the spinoff series Southern Hospitality films.

Viewers will also recognize the happening nightclub as the spot where Shep Rose tried to kiss worker Mia Alario. The incident was the breaking point for Shep’s then-girlfriend, Taylor Ann Green, who called off their romance in summer 2022.

On season 9 of Southern Charm, the drama with Shep, 43, and Mia, 25, resurfaced after Taylor, 28, claimed Craig, 34, didn’t try and stop Shep from cheating on Taylor. Craig, however, insisted that he physically pulled Shep away from Mia.

If you want to try and get Craig’s side of the story firsthand, make sure to check out Sewing Down South located on King St. Plus, you can get a fashionable pillow and support Craig’s love of sewing all in one spot.

Fans can also visit Shep’s bar, The Commodore, on Meeting St. to try and catch a glimpse of Southern Charm’s notorious bachelor. Enjoy jazz sounds and sip on a “Velvet Rope” made with Mezcal and honey for the ultimate VIP experience.

Watch the exclusive video above for a complete insider’s guide to Charleston — including the clothing boutique both Madison and Venita love to shop. Check back weekly for all-new “VIP Scenes” episodes.