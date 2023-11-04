Shep Rose will always hold a special place in his heart for his ex-girlfriend and Southern Charm costar Taylor Ann Green.

“I brought her into this world [of reality TV]. … I took her to places geographically that she’d never been before,” Shep, 43, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, November 3, during the first day of BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas. “I’m so proud and happy that I was able to do that, and it gave me a lot of joy and she gave me a lot of joy.”

Shep went on to compare their breakup to “throwing someone into the deep end or a fast-moving river,” adding, “And I think she had trouble finding a raft and things got worse and worse.” He continued: “I’ve really felt for her, and I’ll still stick up for her any old time.”

Taylor, 29, began dating Shep in 2020, the same year she made her Bravo debut on Southern Charm season 7. Although Shep admitted to kissing another girl during that season’s reunion, the two remained together until officially calling it quits in July 2022. Taylor later slammed her ex for allegedly hooking up with several women not long after their split during the show’s season 8 reunion that October.

Related: All of the Biggest BravoCon 2023 Revelations and Announcements Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Bravo made sure to “mention it all” at BravoCon 2023, dropping show teasers and more bombshell revelations. The third annual convention kicked off in Las Vegas on Friday, November 3, with more than 150 Bravolebrities appearing at Caesars Forum throughout the weekend. “I predict chaos. I predict people overdrinking and being overserved […]

Last month, Taylor exclusively told Us that she has moved on with a new guy named Gaston. As for how Shep feels about her new boyfriend? He told Us, “I’m happy for her if she’s happy,” adding, “I don’t know the guy. It’s still raw, but obviously, she’s going to live her life, and I’m certainly living mine. I’ll say that.”

Shep has seemingly pursued romantic connections of his own as costar Patricia Altschul hilariously called him out for asking “a bunch of girls” for their phone numbers on their flight to Las Vegas. “No comment,” he responded to her comments, claiming the interactions were “a business deal.”

Taylor, for her part, revealed that her man will join her at BravoCon on Saturday, November 4. “We’re headed to L.A. after this, so we’re doing a little road trip through the desert, maybe get lost,” she told Us on Friday.

Related: Southern Charm's Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green: The Way They Were Has Shep Rose found The One? The Southern Charm star introduced fans to Taylor Ann Green during season 7 and there’s no going back. “We had just started dating and it was basically a honeymoon season,” Rose exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2022 ahead of season 8. “We were just sort of off in […]

She also teased that Gaston will appear on the upcoming second season of Southern Hospitality. “He’s TJ [Dinch]’s roommate, so I’m sure he has a little bit of [screen time],” she shared.

Taylor’s new romance already has the stamp of approval from Southern Charm and Southern Hospitality star Leva Bonaparte.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“I think he’s wonderful. Yeah, I think he’s a really nice guy. He’s really handsome and he’s got really good, confident energy,” Leva, 4, gushed on Friday. “I feel like if you’re going to date Taylor, you got to be a confident guy. … Let her do her, like, thing and, like, let her come back. And I think he has that good energy for her.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi