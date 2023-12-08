Leva Bonaparte reminded her employees she’s the boss by firing two servers for drinking on the job during the season 2 premiere of Southern Hospitality.

“Sadly, over the past few years we got a little loose with our rules. It’s my fault because I do like to be a friendly boss,” Leva, 44, revealed during the Thursday, December 7, episode of the Bravo series. “They need to remember they are the hosts of the party, not the guests.”

Leva co-owns Charleston’s Republic Garden & Lounge with her husband, Lamar Bonaparte. During the season premiere, fans learned that season 1 star Lucía Peña was let go before filming resumed. Lucía claimed she was “terminated via text message,” to which pal Mia Alario responded, “You did drink on the job.”

Lucía, however, fired back that it was “just one swig” and alleged that Leva never gave her proper warning before the termination. “[It was] my first write-up in seven years,” Lucía insisted.

While Lucía’s firing came as a surprise to her fellow servers, it was what happened next that caused the biggest disruption. After Mia, 25, learned that Leva wanted an apology from Lucía for her part in the drama, Mia flew off the handle and confronted her boss during her shift.

“Leva is on a complete power trip. We work at a nightclub, not a Chick-fil-A,” Mia told the cameras before she spoke directly to her employer, saying, “I’m upset. For the hypocrisy that you are showing as a boss.”

Leva was taken aback by Mia’s comments and reminded her that “if you drink back here, you’re done.” Mia, however, didn’t agree with Leva’s answer, claiming, “I don’t get it. Employees have drank here so many times.”

When Leva asked her to name names, Mia admitted she’s drank while on shift. “Then you should be gone too. You are fired. Walk out. You’re done. Good night,” Leva fired back. “You said you drink on shift, you’re done.”

Mia continued to lose her cool, yelling back, “You’re not going to f–k with me,” to which Leva replied, “You are fired. You are not an employee anymore. Out, out, go ahead.”

Leva was infuriated by the altercation, telling her CEO that Mia “will never work for me in any capacity ever again.” She explained, “I’ve never caught Mia on a camera drinking but if she’s telling me she’s drinking then leave.”

Mia stood her ground outside the club, telling her former coworkers, “My friendship with Lucía means more to me than this job.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Leva informed the remaining members of her staff that “regretfully it wasn’t the best week” for the team. She confessed, “I don’t ever like to let anyone go,” reminding everyone not to “fire yourself” by breaking the rules.

After reiterating that drinking on the job was a fireable offense, the staff was left reeling.

“You think our best sales night has been sober?” Emmy Sharrett quipped during a confessional interview. Maddi Reese, who hasn’t drank alcohol in years, teased, “I can get through a shift sober, but they can’t.”

Southern Hospitality airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.