Spotted: two Bravolebrities getting cozy in NYC.

According to an eyewitness, Real Housewives of New York City alum Luann de Lesseps and Southern Hospitality star Joe Bradley were “all over each other” at The Dream Hotel on Wednesday, January 24, after getting flirty while taping Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. (A source close to Bradley denies the eyewitness’ account.)

Their episode of WWHL airs on Thursday, January 25.

For the past two months, Bradley has been linked to Summer House star Danielle Olivera after crossing paths at BravoCon in November 2023. The Charleston native told Us earlier this week that the twosome aren’t official, however, after moving “a little too fast.”

“I just want to make sure we’re in the right place before I’m officially, like, ‘I’m your boyfriend, you’re my girlfriend.’ I don’t want to get hurt. But more importantly, I don’t want to see her get hurt, and I just want to be in the best place possible before we make a hard launch,” Bradley told Us on Tuesday, January 23.

He added that Olivera recently tried to define the relationship.

“I think I just need to be more disciplined myself, be a better communicator,” Bradley told Us, saying that they are both “a little confused” about their status but have feelings for each other. “If I’m going to call her my girlfriend, I need to communicate like she deserves. I need to communicate [as] a boyfriend, and I just don’t know if I’m there yet. I’m getting pulled from all angles at the club. I just have a lot going on and I just need to make sure I’m at a place where I can prioritize her.”

Bravo fans met Bradley on season 1 of Southern Charm star Leva Bonaparte‘s spinoff show, Southern Hospitality, which follows the hosts, bartenders and servers at her bar Republic Lounge & Garden in Charleston. Season 2 is currently airing and follows Bradley’s fling with Bachelor Nation’s Salley Carson.

De Lesseps, for her part, starred on RHONY for 13 seasons, recently appearing on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy and Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake. Fans got a glimpse of the “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer’s love life on both shows, but she recently told Rolling Stone that she is pitching a dating show.

“Wouldn’t it be interesting to see someone charm the socks off of the Countess?” De Lesseps told the outlet. “[I’d say things like], ‘Did you not open the door for me?’ ‘Why did you order that?’ ‘What is that shirt you have?’ It would certainly beat dating online.”