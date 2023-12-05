What happens at BravoCon doesn’t stay there — at least when it comes to Joe Bradley and Danielle Olivera’s new romance.

“Joe falls in love fast,” Joe’s Southern Hospitality costar Emmy Sharrett exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, December 4, while promoting season 2 of the Bravo series. “I’m not surprised that we got a text [saying], ‘Guess who I’m with?’ And then next thing you know, he’s at Watch What Happens Live [With Andy Cohen], and then next thing you know they’re all together in Charleston.”

Joe, 28, sparked a flirtation with Summer House’s Danielle, 34, last month while in Las Vegas for the annual Bravo convention. According to his castmates, the relationship has grown quickly in the last month.

“She’s actually here this weekend, and I got some drinks with them Saturday night. They seem good,” TJ Dinch exclusively told Us on Monday in a joint interview with Emmy, 25, and her boyfriend, Will Kulp. “They kind of click.”

Will hasn’t seen Joe and Danielle together just yet, so he told Us, “My jury is still out on them.” However, Will added, “It would be nice to see Joe finally happy,” noting that the VIP manager is “constantly searching.”

Related: Reality Stars Who Hooked Up With Reality Stars From Other Shows Reality TV brings people together! Us Weekly has gathered the many reality stars who have mingled with other reality stars and ended in a relationship. Bravolebrities, for example, are no strangers to crossover hookups. In August 2019, Craig Conover, Shep Rose and Austen Kroll visited the cast of Summer House at their Hamptons home. During […]

Last season on Southern Hospitality, it became clear that Joe was looking for love in all the wrong places. Viewers saw Joe lose two girls on season 1 after he kissed Mia Alario and then confessed to friend Maddi Reese that he “had feelings” for her on the same day.

When season 2 began filming this past summer, Joe was on good terms with Maddi, 26, and Mia, 25, forgave him for pursuing them both. Maddi exclusively told Us on Monday that she is now rooting for Joe to find someone new.

“Danielle was in Charleston this past weekend, which was really cool. She was super nice, but [she was] also loving Charleston, so that was really fun,” Maddi explained. “I feel like we get to go to New York all the time, but we rarely see people down here. So that was really fun and exciting.”

While Maddi enjoyed spending time with Danielle, she told Us that “it’s too early to tell or say anything” about her relationship with Joe. Maddi noted that Danielle is a “lovely person.”

Related: ‘Summer House’ Cast’s Dating History What happens in the Hamptons rarely stays there — at least when it comes to the cast of Summer House and their romances. In fact, some of the show’s biggest stars, including Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke and Luke Gulbranson, have a history of dating their costars. Lindsay, who has been on the show since season […]

Joe wasn’t the only one coming off romance drama when he and Danielle got together last month. Danielle confirmed in February that she and Robert Sieber called it quits over the 2022 holidays after two years together.

Danielle was fresh off her breakup when she filmed season 3 of Winter House in March and proceeded to hook up with costar Alex Propson. However, when both Danielle and Joe arrived in Las Vegas in November for BravoCon, they were single and ready to mingle.

Southern Hospitality premieres on Bravo Thursday, December 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi