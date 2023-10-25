Alex Propson brought the heat — and upped his flirting game — on the Winter House season 3 premiere while hitting on both Jordan Emanuel and Danielle Olivera.

“You are trouble. You give big trouble vibes,” Alex, 29, teased while speaking to Danielle, 34, on the Tuesday, October 24, episode of the Bravo series.

Danielle, who is usually on Summer House, was equally as intrigued by Alex. “OK. Am I interested in this well-conditioned hair man? I have two eyeballs … and a vagina,” she admitted during a confessional.

Jordan, for her part, was also attracted to Alex from the moment he walked into the vacation pad in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. “Mission vacay bae has been activated. I’m on the case,” the Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard star, 31, told the cameras after seeing the Below Deck Sailing Yacht personality.

Alex, meanwhile, caught himself in an instant love triangle after he pursued both women during the first weekend in Colorado. “You’re smokin’ beautiful … so,” Alex told Jordan while sitting in the hot tub on night one, to which she replied, “What does that mean?”

When Alex tried to go in for a kiss, Jordan turned her head. “No, no, no,” she said, which prompted Alex to respond, “Oh, my god. It’s f—king torturing me.”

Later that evening, Jordan also turned down Family Karma’s Brian Benni’s advances after he tried to cuddle her on the way to bed.

“Brian and Alex came in hot. The way they were trying to kiss me last night,” Jordan told the girls on day two while en route to the mountain. “When Alex and I went to the hot tub last night he just fully out of nowhere went for the lunge. Brian, though, he threw me off. That I wasn’t expecting.”

Although Alex made his first move on Jordan, he continued to flirt with Danielle throughout the episode. (Danielle was newly single while filming Winter House in March. She split from Robert Sieber ahead of the holidays in 2022.)

“She’s hot and she does stuff. You’re intimidating to me. You just have an energy where you’re just like a boss f—king chick. I love being intimidated,” he told her while sitting in the snow after tubing.

Danielle, however, shut him down, telling Alex to “focus on one girl at a time maybe.” Alex looked confused because he had no memory of trying to make out with Jordan.

“Do you remember going in for the kiss with Jordan?” Danielle asked to which Alex replied, “No. Did I? Yikes.”

Despite knowing Alex’s moves, Danielle didn’t completely rule out a vacation hookup with the yachtie. “I think that Alex’s only tone is flirt,” she said playfully to the cameras. “He clearly likes attention and I’m willing to give it.”

Winter House airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.