Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Buckle up, Bravo fans, because there’s a new girl in town! Get ready to meet the star of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Jordan Emanuel. The model, DJ and television personality is taking her talents to reality TV!

In addition to being named Miss Black America New York and Playboy’s 2019 Playmate of the Year, Jordan is also the co-founder of the non-profit Women With Voices. So, when she’s not shining in front of the camera or spinning records, the philanthropist is spreading mental health awareness.

And now, the Bravolebrity is exclusively sharing her top beauty picks with Us Weekly. Keep scrolling to shop Jordan’s seven favorite products! And don’t forget to tune into the premiere of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard May 7 on Bravo.

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

“I use this essence right after toner and before my hyaluronic acid because I feel like it helps to absorb the product better, giving me even more hydration and glow.”

Was $25 On Sale: $19 You Save 24% See It!

Moon Juice Plump Jelly

“I love this serum because it leaves my normally dry skin super hydrated and juicy.”

$58.00 See It!

Murad Rapid Collagen Infusion

“I use this infusion when my face needs an extra boost or when I didn’t sleep well enough the night before. It plumps the skin right up.”

$76.00 See It!

Ole Henriksen Hydrabarrier Nourishing Face Oil

“This is a vegan oil that is perfect for when you need more hydration. I like to mix it with my foundation to give me a more glowy, natural finish.”

$58.00 See It!

Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Highlighter

“Love this highlighter/primer! It’s perfect for a dewy yet natural finish or base for your makeup. I use it every day that I wear makeup.”

$28.00 See It!

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Bright Fix Eye Brightener Concealer

“I am a huge concealer girl, as my eyes give away if I’m dehydrated or exhausted immediately. This concealer makes me look like I’ve had a well-rested spa day every single time!”

$28.00 See It!

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick

“I’ve been using this contour stick since its release. It’s super easy to throw on in a rush and carry around with you if you need a touch-up.”

$32.00 See It!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!