Drama from season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht did not remain on board — and the cast had plenty of issues to address during the reunion.

The Bravo special, which aired its first part on Monday, July 17, centered around the challenges that Captain Glenn, Gary King and Daisy Kelliher faced during the latest charter season. A noticeable change from the season 4 finale to the reunion was the distance between Daisy and Colin MacRae.

The former couple, who started a relationship during their time on Parsifal III, did not appear to be on good terms. Daisy hinted at a falling out between her and Colin before they virtually crossed paths after filming season 4.

“I am going to leave it to the reunion. I feel like he [has the most to answer for at the reunion]. I have a lot of love for Colin, but things are complicated,” she explained on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in June when a fan asked why she unfollowed Colin on social media. “I don’t need complication on my social media.”

Before new episodes started to air in April, Daisy also discussed Gary and Colin’s overlapping interest in her. “I definitely feel like [Gary] was jealous. I think the boys — at times it did feel like I was a trophy prize [for them]. I could be completely wrong but [the way they acted felt a] bit like an ego thing going on between the two of them,” she exclusively told Us Weekly that same month. “And I was like, ‘OK, I don’t really want to be involved in this.'”

Part 2 of the season 4 Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion will air on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 18.

Scroll down for the biggest bombshells from the season 4 reunion of Below Deck Sailing Yacht: