Not on the best terms? Daisy Kelliher offered an update on her relationship with Colin MacRae — and the Below Deck Sailing Yacht costars have seemingly had a falling out.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, which aired on Monday, June 5, the chief stew answered a fan question about her decision to unfollow Colin on Instagram.

“I am going to leave it to the reunion. I feel like he [has the most to answer for at the reunion]. I have a lot of love for Colin, but things are complicated,” Daisy explained. “I don’t need complication on my social media.”

The Ireland native continued to fuel rumors of a rift during multiple WWHL games where she spoke favorably of Gary King — but threw subtle shade at Colin. Daisy also told Andy Cohen that she was left confused after watching season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

In Monday’s episode of the hit Bravo series, the engineer told Gary about his hookup with Daisy. Although Colin seemingly said he got the green light from the first officer to pursue his feelings for Daisy — she had other thoughts on the conversation. Daisy explained on WWHL that Gary appeared jealous to her, which wasn’t what she heard from Colin.

The trio have been involved in plenty of drama during season 4 of the Below Deck spinoff series. After Daisy and Gary shared a steamy moment one season prior, the pair decided to remain friends. Things took a turn, however, when Daisy and Colin had a makeout session earlier this season.

Before season 4 debuted, Daisy said she thought Gary was affected by her connection with Colin.

“I definitely feel like he was jealous. I think the boys — at times it did feel like I was a trophy prize [for them]. I could be completely wrong but [the way they acted felt a] bit like an ego thing going on between the two of them,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in April about the love triangle. “And I was like, ‘OK, I don’t really want to be involved in this.'”

Daisy continued: “I don’t know what’s going on [there] but at times that’s kind of what it felt like. So definitely Gary was jealous, but was he jealous just because he wasn’t the guy who was picked or was he jealous because he actually liked me? That I can’t answer.”

The New Zealand native, for his part, clarified that he moved out of the way when he realized Daisy and Colin had feelings for each other.

“I came to find out that there were feelings involved. So, the best thing that I could do is just be supportive of them. And as a friend — if another girl chooses someone else over me — I’ve just gotta be supportive of it,” Gary told Us that same month. “I’d say to a certain extent I was a bit jealous. Daisy and I, we do have a connection regardless of whether she denies it or not. And I think anyone in this world will be a bit jealous if they see the person that they’ve got a connection with hooking up with someone else. I mean, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t jealous.”

At the time, Gary hinted that he still had hope for him and Daisy, saying, “I speak to Daisy quite a lot and the problem is we are always so far away from each other. Our lives are in very different stages at the moment, but I’m definitely keeping that door open. You never know what could happen. I won’t say that it’s not gonna happen. There is definitely chemistry between us so I’m quite excited to see what the future holds.”

Fans were in for another surprise when Gary admitted in the midseason trailer that he previously had sex with Daisy before filming started. Daisy, meanwhile, didn’t appear interested in Gary’s feelings after their offscreen history.

“You f—king could have had me a million times over, and you didn’t want me. Now you can’t have me, and now you f—king want me?” she said in the sneak peek, which was released by Bravo on Monday.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs on Bravo Mondays at 8 p.m. Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs Sunday through Thursday nights on Bravo and is available the next day on Peacock.