An unexpected love triangle. The Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 trailer hinted at lots of drama — specifically between longtime cast members Gary King, Daisy Kelliher and Colin MacRae.

The clip, which was posted on Wednesday, March 15, hinted at a rift between Gary and Daisy due to her hookup with Colin. “You know you like me deep down and I feel you’re hooking up to get back at me — spitefully hooking up,” the bosun says to the chief stew after footage showed her making out with the boat’s engineer.

Gary, however, tells Colin that he doesn’t have romantic feelings for Daisy. “My intention is not to come in and hook up with a chick,” he says, before calling his costar only “a friend” in the supertease clip. “I’m here to make money and have a good time and give guests good experiences.”

Season 4 focuses on Captain Glenn as he takes the Parsifal to Sardinia, Italy, alongside new and old cast members. In addition to Gary, Daisy and Colin, viewers will be introduced to chef Ileisha Dell and stews Lucy Edmunds and Mads Herrera. Meanwhile on deck, Chase Lemacks and Alex Propson are rounding out the crew.

Daisy and Gary first sparked romance rumors after they started working together on the hit Bravo series in 2021. Following some major ups and downs, the duo formed an offscreen friendship that quickly turned into a season 3 hookup.

“I feel like that was my alternate personality. We need to name her, but that definitely wasn’t me,” Daisy said via Instagram in January 2022, referring to footage of her kissing Gary. “I’m really enjoying how many people’s minds are blown [about Gary]. No one’s mind was more blown than mine the next day. I have no recollection of that kiss.”

One month later, Daisy offered an update on her connection with Gary, exclusively telling Us Weekly, “We are just friends. We’re lucky that we are two adults who can share a kiss and still be friends.”

The Ireland native noted that she wouldn’t consider taking her relationship with Gary to the next level. “That would be a stupid move to get wrapped up in Gary. I do think we care genuinely a lot about each other,” she added. “We did last year, we do this year. So, we have a complicated friendship, but no we are not for each other.”

Gary, for his part, hasn’t denied his ​attraction to his costar.

“I think if people watched season 2, they would realize I always had a soft spot for Daisy. I have always felt attracted to Daisy and it is quite weird speaking about this because she is sitting just over there,” he explained in June 2022 during a Below Deck reunion, which he filmed in the same apartment as Daisy. “But I love Daisy. I love her as a person, I love her personality and I think she is a superstar and gorgeous at that.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 premieres on Bravo Monday, April 10 at 8 p.m.