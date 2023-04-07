Putting his feeling aside. Below Deck Sailing Yacht‘s Gary King broke down his initial reaction to Daisy Kelliher and Colin Macrae‘s hookup — and why he has since changed his stance on their potential connection.

During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Wednesday, April 5, Gary, 32, admitted that he initially thought Daisy, 35, and Colin, 33, kissed to get back at him.

“That was my first impression of it. But then I came to find out that there were feelings involved. So the best thing that I could do is just be supportive of them,” he explained. “And as a friend — if another girl chooses someone else over me — I’ve just gotta be supportive of it.”

The bosun, who shared a steamy moment with the chief stew in season 3, revealed he was originally jealous after learning about Daisy and Colin.

“I’d say to a certain extent I was a bit jealous. Daisy and I, we do have a connection regardless of whether she denies it or not,” he continued. “And I think anyone in this world will be a bit jealous if they see the person that they’ve got a connection with hooking up with someone else. I mean, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t jealous.”

Gary hinted that he still had hope for him and Daisy, saying, “I speak to Daisy quite a lot and the problem is we are always so far away from each other. Our lives are in very different stages at the moment, but I’m definitely keeping that door open.”

The New Zealand native added: “You never know what could happen. I won’t say that it’s not gonna happen. There is definitely chemistry between us so I’m quite excited to see what the future holds.”

Gary and Daisy, who both joined Below Deck Sailing Yacht in 2021, first sparked romance rumors after their hot tub makeout session in season 3. However, things took an unexpected turn when the season 4 trailer showed Daisy and Colin locking lips.

Ahead of the Bravo show’s return, Daisy weighed in on Gary’s response to her bond with Colin.

“I definitely feel like he was jealous. I think the boys — at times it did feel like I was a trophy prize [for them]. I could be completely wrong but [the way they acted felt a] bit like an ego thing going on between the two of them,” she exclusively told Us on Tuesday, April 4. “And I was like, ‘OK, I don’t really want to be involved in this.'”

According to the Ireland native, her relationship with Gary has remained “complicated” over the years.

“I think some time apart is always good. I think when we’re together it gets a lot more complicated because we do have that chemistry,” she shared. “So, it is like, is this more? But I think we are just friends. That time apart kind of clarifies things a bit more [for me].”

Daisy also offered an update on where she and Colin stand now. “You’re really gonna have to watch and see kind of what happens and unfolds. But I think we’re on a similar page now,” she noted. “But there was a lot going on at the time.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 premieres on Bravo Monday, April 10 at 8 p.m.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi