The heart wants what it wants? Daisy Kelliher had plenty of thoughts about Gary King‘s strong response to her hookup with Colin Macrae during season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

“I definitely feel like he was jealous. I think the boys — at times it did feel like I was a trophy prize [for them]. I could be completely wrong but [the way they acted felt a] bit like an ego thing going on between the two of them,” Daisy, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, April 4, about the love triangle in the upcoming season. “And I was like, ‘OK, I don’t really want to be involved in this.'”

The chief stew continued: “I don’t know what’s going on [there] but at times that’s kind of what it felt like. So definitely Gary was jealous, but was he jealous just because he wasn’t the guy who was picked or was he jealous because he actually liked me? That I can’t answer.”

During the season 4 trailer, which was released last month, Bravo fans picked up on some potential drama after Gary, 32, called out Daisy’s makeout with Colin, 33.

“You know you like me deep down, and I feel you’re hooking up to get back at me — spitefully hooking up,” the bosun told Daisy after footage showed her getting cozy with the boat’s engineer.

Later in the sneak peek, however, Gary claimed he didn’t have romantic feelings for Daisy when he referred to her as a friend.

Since filming season 4, Daisy has had questions about Gary’s initial reaction due to his respective hookups on board.

“That was what was really confusing. I was like, ‘You’re hooking up with everyone. I don’t know why I’m in the hot seat,'” she shared with Us, adding that it “didn’t really bother” her to see Gary with other women. “I learned from previous seasons, and I think it’s really important to reflect on your behavior in life and to reflect on situations.”

According to the Ireland native, she has no expectations when it comes to Gary’s personal growth. “I need to leave him do his thing. And yes, it does upset me when it affects people who I think are kind of innocent. It upsets me when it affects my department, but I was learning that this wasn’t going to change and these girls are going to make these mistakes, and I just need to make sure my job or my department is affected as little as possible,” she continued. “So, this season, I consciously tried to leave Gary [to] do his thing and I made it very clear that I didn’t care whose hearts he was stomping on [or] what drama he was causing.”

Daisy also reflected on how “complicated” her relationship with the New Zealand native has been over the years. “I think some time apart is always good. I think when we’re together it gets a lot more complicated because we do have that chemistry,” she said. “So, it is like, is this more? But I think we are just friends. That time apart kind of clarifies things a bit more [for me].”

The pair, who both joined Below Deck Sailing Yacht in 2021, first sparked romance rumors after they shared a steamy moment in a hot tub while filming season 3.

“I feel like that was my alternate personality. We need to name her, but that definitely wasn’t me,” Daisy said via Instagram in January 2022, referring to footage of her kissing Gary. “I’m really enjoying how many people’s minds are blown [about Gary]. No one’s mind was more blown than mine the next day. I have no recollection of that kiss.”

Gary, for his part, didn’t deny his ​attraction to his coworker. “I think if people watched season 2, they would realize I always had a soft spot for Daisy. I have always felt attracted to Daisy and it is quite weird speaking about this because she is sitting just over there,” he explained in June 2022 during a Below Deck reunion, which he filmed in the same apartment as Daisy. “But I love Daisy. I love her as a person, I love her personality and I think she is a superstar and gorgeous at that.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 premieres on Bravo Monday, April 10 at 8 p.m.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi