Things just got way more complicated. Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans were in for a surprise after Gary King revealed how close he and Daisy Kelliher really got between filming seasons 3 and 4.

During a midseason trailer, which was released by Bravo on Monday, June 5, Daisy called out Gary for his jealous reaction to her hookup with Colin Macrae.

“You f—king could have had me a million times over and you didn’t want me. Now you can’t have me and now you f—king want me?” she asked in the sneak peek, seemingly referring to her season 3 makeout session with the first officer in the hot tub.

Gary, however, dropped a major bombshell when he admitted that the twosome got closer off screen, saying, “Having sex with you was f—king amazing.” In response, Daisy tried to get the New Zealand native to stop talking as she realized cameras captured the comment.

Later in the clip, Colin reacted in shock at the news of Daisy and Gary’s past. “The chemistry that they have and the way they look at each other — I thought it was all friends. It all makes sense now,” the engineer said in a confessional.

Amid the unexpected love triangle, the chief stew put Gary and Colin on blast for leaving her confused about her feelings. “There’s two of you in my head. Stop f—king with my head,” she told her costars. “I just want you both out of my f—king head.”

Daisy and Gary, who both joined the Below Deck spinoff in 2021, first sparked romance rumors after they shared a steamy moment while filming season 3. Since then, Gary has expressed interest in potentially exploring a romance with the Ireland native.

“I think if people watched season 2, they would realize I always had a soft spot for Daisy. I have always felt attracted to Daisy and it is quite weird speaking about this because she is sitting just over there,” he explained in June 2022 during a Below Deck reunion, which he filmed virtually in the same apartment as Daisy. “But I love Daisy. I love her as a person, I love her personality and I think she is a superstar and gorgeous at that.”

Daisy, for her part, questioned if Gary’s intentions were fueled by her season 4 connection with Colin.

“I definitely feel like he was jealous. I think the boys — at times it did feel like I was a trophy prize [for them]. I could be completely wrong but [the way they acted felt a] bit like an ego thing going on between the two of them,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in April about the love triangle. “And I was like, ‘OK, I don’t really want to be involved in this.'”

The reality star continued: “I don’t know what’s going on [there] but at times that’s kind of what it felt like. So definitely Gary was jealous, but was he jealous just because he wasn’t the guy who was picked or was he jealous because he actually liked me? That I can’t answer.”

That same month, Gary hinted that he still had hope for him and Daisy. “I speak to Daisy quite a lot and the problem is we are always so far away from each other. Our lives are in very different stages at the moment, but I’m definitely keeping that door open,” he shared with Us. “You never know what could happen. I won’t say that it’s not gonna happen. There is definitely chemistry between us so I’m quite excited to see what the future holds.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs on Bravo Mondays at 8 p.m. Back to back episodes will begin airing on Monday, June 12 at 8 p.m.