Ship romances gone awry? Daisy Kelliher‘s off-and-on connection with Gary King only got more complicated after she attempted to explore a romance with their Below Deck Sailing Yacht costar Colin MacRae.

All three cast members met after joining Parsifal III in season 2. Daisy and Gary were the first to spark romance rumors after they shared a steamy moment on a crew night out. Since then, the first officer continued to express interest in potentially exploring a relationship with Daisy.

“I think if people watched season 2, they would realize I always had a soft spot for Daisy. I have always felt attracted to Daisy and it is quite weird speaking about this because she is sitting just over there,” he explained in June 2022 during a Below Deck reunion, which he filmed virtually in the same apartment as Daisy. “But I love Daisy. I love her as a person, I love her personality and I think she is a superstar and gorgeous at that.”

After reuniting to film season 4, Daisy found herself forming a bond with Colin. She later said she has no expectations when it comes to a future with Gary.

“That was what was really confusing [while filming season 4]. I was like, ‘You’re hooking up with everyone. I don’t know why I’m in the hot seat.’ I learned from previous seasons, and I think it’s really important to reflect on your behavior in life and to reflect on situations,” she exclusively told Us in April 2023. “I think some time apart is always good. I think when we’re together it gets a lot more complicated because we do have that chemistry,” she said. “So, it is like, is this more? But I think we are just friends. That time apart kind of clarifies things a bit more [for me].”

Gary, meanwhile, recalled moving out of the way when he realized Daisy and Colin had feelings for each other.

“I came to find out that there were feelings involved. So, the best thing that I could do is just be supportive of them. And as a friend — if another girl chooses someone else over me — I’ve just gotta be supportive of it,” he shared with Us that same month. “I’d say to a certain extent I was a bit jealous. Daisy and I, we do have a connection regardless of whether she denies it or not. And I think anyone in this world will be a bit jealous if they see the person that they’ve got a connection with hooking up with someone else. I mean, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t jealous.”

Scroll on for a breakdown of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht love triangle: