After competing on The Bachelor, Salley Carson has found a new reality TV home on Southern Hospitality — and she’s not afraid to make waves.

Salley, 28, joined the Bravo series for season 2 last month and quickly hit it off with coworker Joe Bradley. However, during the January 11 episode, she crossed a line by kissing TJ Dinch’s roommate, Gaston, before going on a date with Joe — and then lying about it.

“You went to [Gaston’s house] and made out with him right before our date. That’s like a f–king serial killer move,” Joe, 27, yelled at Salley while standing outside their workplace, Republic Garden & Lounge. “That’s just weird. It makes me sick.”

At the time, Salley denied that it happened and claimed that Joe could call Gaston and he’d back her up. During the Thursday, January 18, episode, Joe once again confronted Salley over the awkward moment.

“I’m alright. I just want to know the truth,” Joe told Salley, to which she replied, “That’s why we’re here. I just want to tell you everything.”

Joe then apologized for previously talking about the drama at work. “You came out so aggressively,” Salley claimed. Joe confessed, “My emotions got the best of me. I’m sorry if I made you feel uncomfortable. I was just really upset.”

Salley admitted, “It was wrong of me to kiss him. I apologize for lying.” However, Joe couldn’t wrap his head around why Salley would kiss another guy and then come to his place.

“It was wrong, but it was a kiss,” she replied, noting, “We’ve known each other for three weeks.” The twosome concluded that they would be “mature” and just be work friends. “I’m not only kind of heartbroken and demoralized, but I feel like an idiot. It’s not smart to date coworkers,” Joe told the cameras.

The Southern Hospitality cast previously teased that Gaston, who has been dating Southern Charm’s Taylor Ann Green since summer 2023, is known for being a lady’s man.

“Taylor has a type, and she loves the men that have been around,” Bradley Carter exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2023. “I’m not going to say a walking red flag,” he claimed, insisting that Gaston is a “good guy.”

Joe, meanwhile, hinted at his and Gaston’s conflict over Salley, telling Us in November 2023, “I like the guy, but [the past drama] it is more over a girl, and I’m not the kind of guy that’s going to fight a guy over [a] girl.” He added, “Charleston gets messy. There’s a reason why there’s two shows in a tiny town.”

Joe has since moved on with Summer House’s Danielle Olivera after connecting at BravoCon in November 2023.

Salley, for her part, made her reality TV debut during season 26 of The Bachelor in January 2022. She raised eyebrows during the premiere when she revealed that was supposed to get married that weekend but called it off due to “lack of trust.” Before the limo arrivals, Salley met Bachelor Clayton Echard at his hotel and although he offered her a rose right then, she decided to leave.

Salley then appeared on Bachelor in Paradise in summer 2022. She exited the series early during week two, which aired that October.

Southern Hospitality airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.