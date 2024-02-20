Bravo stars Joe Bradley and Danielle Olivera have called it quits after starting their whirlwind romance four months ago.

“I just don’t think I’m in a position as a 28-year-old guy who works at a nightclub to be the caliber of man for Danielle Olivera, who is just ahead of me in life in a lot of ways, as far as maturity and where she stands in her career,” Bradley, 28, said on the Tuesday, February 20, episode of the “Gabbing with Gib” podcast. “I’m in this tiny little quaint town in Charleston, and she’s running laps in the big city like she always has.”

The Southern Hospitality star explained that Olivera’s drive was one of the many reasons he was “infatuated” with her. However, Bradley ultimately felt that he wasn’t ready to be with Olivera, 35, at the moment.

“I want to be with someone like Danielle, I just don’t think I deserve Danielle,” he explained. “I don’t think at this stage of my life I’m the right guy for her, so it was best for us to end things on good terms.”

Bradley and Olivera connected in November 2023 while attending BravoCon in Las Vegas. Bradley recalled that some of his and Olivera’s “best memories” happened when they first began their romance at the fan convention.

The twosome went on to visit each other in New York (where Olivera lives) and in his native Charleston. Bradley told host Gibson Johns on Tuesday that he and Olivera ended on good terms as they both saw the writing on the wall.

“I think it was amicable. Both of us kind of knew. It was definitely mutual,” Bradley shared. “I think we both knew it was time, but we didn’t want to let go because we do have strong feelings for each other. It sucks.”

He added: “I do consider her one of my closest friends, and the last thing I want to do is hurt her. “Who knows what will happen later on? Maybe [she was] the right girl at the wrong time, but I adore Danielle and I can’t think of a single negative thing to say about her. I can think of 100 negative things to say about me right now.”

Last month, Bradley exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about wanting to take things slow with Olivera after their relationship progressed rapidly, telling Us that he was “pressing the brakes a little bit.’

“I just want to make sure we’re in the right place before I’m officially, like, ‘I’m your boyfriend, you’re my girlfriend.’ I don’t want to get hurt,” he told Us at the time. “But more importantly, I don’t want to see her get hurt, and I just want to be in the best place possible before we make a hard launch.”

Bradley mentioned his quotes to Us — which was given hours before he appeared on WWHL with Luann de Lesseps and reportedly got cozy with her at the bar post-show — during his chat with Brown.

“In the eyes of everyone else it was like, ‘I’m pumping the breaks, because I want to go hit it off with Luann.’ It was just really bad timing. I didn’t know anything about Luann. I’m just like, OK, cool. I know she’s a big star and I’m going on Watch What Happens.’ That wasn’t even in my… I just thought I was going on Watch What Happens with Luann! I had started pumping the brakes well before the Us Weekly interview,” Bradley told Johns. “All these allegations are coming out and Danielle’s upset. I didn’t care about these false allegations about me,”

He concluded: “I cared more about how it affected Danielle. She’s had a hard year, too. Harder than me. So I was like, ‘This is not fair. This is not true.’”