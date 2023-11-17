Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard has been spending more time in Nashville, but country singer Dustin Lynch isn’t the reason.

“They aren’t dating,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly after rumors surfaced this month that Hubbard, 37, and Lynch, 38, might be getting romantic after their respective splits. Hubbard split from fiancé Carl Radke in August, while Lynch and model Kelli Seymour called it quits in March 2021.

While Hubbard and Lynch aren’t an item, the source notes that “they’re in the same friend group” thanks to Hubbard’s Nashville pals.

Following a visit to Las Vegas for BravoCon in early November, Hubbard jetted off to Music City for the 2023 CMA Awards. Lynch also attended the awards show, but they were not seen together at the event.

“Country is my second language,” Hubbard teased via Instagram on November 9, sharing a sexy snap of herself on the red carpet.

One day prior, Hubbard raised eyebrows when she seemingly hinted that she’d recently been flirting with Lynch. After Nick Viall pointed out on the November 8 episode of his “The Viall Files” podcast that the country singer is “on the market,” Hubbard playfully responded, “He says hi, by the way.”

A few months prior, Lynch opened up to Viall, 42, about his love life and confessed he stays away from local ladies. “I purposefully have never dated anybody in Nashville ‘cause I just don’t want the circles talkin’ and so I try to stay out of that world,” the “Cowboys and Angels” singer said during a September episode of Viall’s podcast. “So, long-distance is kind of what I’ve found some comfort in, [with taking] two weeks off and then you see someone for three or four days of just awesomeness and then you go miss them again.”

Lynch noted that when it comes to his ideal partner, he’s “in love with great big personalities” and ambition.

While those qualities do match Hubbard’s description, the Bravo star is still working to move past her breakup with Radke, 38, over the summer. Us confirmed in August that Radke called off their engagement while filming season 8 of Summer House.

“I was completely blindsided,” Hubbard exclusively told Us on November 1, claiming that Radke didn’t give her a concrete reason why he pulled the plug on their wedding, which was set for this month. “He blew up my entire life. I was crying, I was angry, and I had to find closure on my own. Now I’m at a place where I feel really good about moving on.”

When looking for her next boyfriend, Hubbard shared she wants “somebody ambitious, emotionally intelligent, who makes me laugh, can be intimate with me and lets me be me.” She noted that “a lot” of her friends were ready to set her up and “there’s definitely been some people sliding into my DMs.”

Hubbard previously caught the attention of Captain Jason Chambers. During a game of Us’ “Ship or Sink,” the Below Deck Down Under star, 43, found a picture of Hubbard online and told Us, “[I would] ship.”

Hubbard, meanwhile, seemed excited to learn that Chambers was intrigued by her picture. “I mean, [I’m interested], but everyone else [is] too,” she told Us at BravoCon. “And I’m not trying to compete for Captain Jason. If he wants me, he knows where to find me.”