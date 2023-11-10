It would be an understatement to call Captain Jason Chambers the Bachelor of Bravo.

Below Deck Down Under introduced viewers to Captain Jason when season 1 premiered on Peacock in 2022. Jason was quickly coined the eye candy of the Below Deck franchise following in the steps of the original Stud of the Sea: Captain Lee Rosbach.

By the time BravoCon rolled around in November 2023, many Bravolebrities were ready to stake their claim on Jason.

“[Dating is] so difficult. I am either going to work or coming back to my daughter,” Jason exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2023, weeks before the three-day fan convention. “I would hope that I could probably change that scenario in the next year.”

Jason, who shares daughter Saskia with ex Fuchsia Quinn, noted he wasn’t giving up on finding The One just yet. “My daughter’s getting a little bit older now. They’re settled here. Now if I can just have a little place here and then have time, I’m hoping next year it changes. Something’s got to change,” he added. “I’m getting too old, but I’m letting it happen organically. I’m not out there dating. I haven’t got time to date. If something pops up [then] something pops up. Hopefully it pops up soon.”

When BravoCon finally came around, Lala Kent was among the stars Jason was seen chatting with.

“The funny thing is that while we are outside of this whole world, I live in the Philippines and Bali. It wasn’t until after a few [Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen shows] that [my costar] Aesha [Scott] threw Lala out there and Andy was actually asking some questions,” Jason recalled on an episode of Scheana Shay‘s “Scheananigans” podcast in November. “I am honestly going to want to meet these people that are [being brought up] but that’s as far as it goes. It’s just a nice meet and greet.”

He continued: “If you don’t try you never know. Otherwise I am going to be 70 and single. I’ve got to go out there somewhere and date when I can. It’s very difficult to go on dates. I’m not on Tinder.”

Scroll down for every Bravo woman Captain Jason was linked to and the status update of their relationship: