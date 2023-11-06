Captain Jason Chambers proved that you don’t have to be on the high seas to have a whole lot of fun — especially at BravoCon.

Before attending the Las Vegas event, which kicked off on Friday, November 3, Jason revealed which Bravolebrities he already had his eye on. The Below Deck Down Under star showed interest in Summer House‘s Lindsay Hubbard, Vanderpump Rules‘ Ariana Madix and The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann during a game of “Ship or Sink” with Us Weekly.

Jason quickly became the talk of the town when he arrived at BravoCon, which he didn’t mind at all.

“I’m a bachelor, right? I am on Bravo, so I’m going to lap it up [and] enjoy it,” he exclusively told Us on Friday after multiple reality stars publicly showed their interest in him.

The captain said he had a “great chat” with Lala Kent where they bonded over being single parents. (Jason shares 7-year-old daughter Saskia with ex Fuchsia Quinn, while Lala, 32, coparents daughter Ocean, 2, with her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.)

Jason continued to spend time with Lala and her Vanderpump Rules costars throughout the weekend. He was seen deep in conversation with Scheana Shay — who is married to Brock Davies — before the group seemingly made a trip to Tom Sandoval‘s suite on Friday night. Jason and Scheana, 37, reunited on the dance floor for a friendly chat on Saturday, November 4, after he snuck in a kiss with a Housewife.

The Real Housewives of Dubai‘s Caroline Brooks opened up about her special moment with Jason, telling E! News on Friday, “I’ve already gotten in a little bit of trouble last night. He kissed me. I guess I got lucky.”

Caroline, 34, said Jason made the first move, adding, “He was flirting with me first, so I flirted back. I went in for the Dubai double and then he went straight for the middle. And I was like, ‘Hello! Hi! Welcome to Las Vegas.’ There was no tongue, it was just a peck.”

Before flying out from Las Vegas, Jason crossed paths with Lala one more time. “I always get what I want,” Lala captioned an Instagram Story on Sunday, November 5, where she called Jason to join her for a photo.

Jason’s highly anticipated run-in with Lindsay, 37, however, may not have happened. During an interview with Us on Saturday, Lindsay made it clear she’s not competing for Jason alongside her fellow Bravo stars.

“I mean [I’m interested], but everyone else [is] too. And I’m not trying to compete for Captain Jason. If he wants me, he knows where to find me,” the publicist, whose engagement to Carl Radke ended in August, said.

Despite his time at BravoCon coming to an end, Jason can still look forward to more connections through social media. The Real Housewives of New York City star Brynn Whitfield teased her plans to make a move on Jason.

“[Andy Cohen brought him over to meet me at the Bravos.] He did. I was like, ‘Hi sailor or Captain.’ He’s a cutie so I’ll slide into his DMs,” Brynn, 36, shared with Us on Saturday on the red carpet. “I’m going to be like, ‘I can’t swim. Help me.’ Men love a damsel in distress.”

Jason previously admitted that he still finds himself struggling when it comes to the dating scene.

“It’s so difficult. I am either going to work or coming back to my daughter,” he told Us in September. “I would hope that I could probably change that scenario in the next year.”

Jason added: “My daughter’s getting a little bit older now. They’re settled here. Now if I can just have a little place here and then have time, I’m hoping next year it changes. Something’s got to change. I’m getting too old, but I’m letting it happen organically. I’m not out there dating. I haven’t got time to date. If something pops up [then] something pops up. Hopefully it pops up soon.”