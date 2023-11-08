Lala Kent answered every burning question about her flirtatious relationship with Captain Jason Chambers.

“I got a message from Captain Jason. We will talk about it later,” she teased to cohosts Jessica Walter and Easton Burningham on the Wednesday, November 8, episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast. “And remember, chickens before they hatch, you don’t count.”

Later on, Lala spoke about meeting the Below Deck Down Under star at BravoCon over the weekend.

“I was first introduced to who this person is through [the listeners] because you slid into the podcast DMs talking about me and him,” she said. “Then at BravoCon, apparently he was mentioning my name. Then at the Bravos [on Friday, November 3], Andy [Cohen] brings him down and is showing him all the women and they end on me.”

Jason, for his part, said he didn’t mind the attention, exclusively telling Us Weekly on Saturday, November 4, “I’m a bachelor, right? I am on Bravo, so I’m going to lap it up [and] enjoy it.”

The captain went on to say that he had a “great chat” with Lala about being single parents. (Jason shares 7-year-old daughter Saskia with ex Fuchsia Quinn, while Lala shares daughter Ocean, 2, with her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.)

Lala offered similar insight during Wednesday’s podcast, adding, “We had a really nice conversation when he first checked into the hotel. We talked about our kids and he was very sweet.”

Before BravoCon came to an end, Lala shared a photo of her and Jason, writing via Instagram Story on Sunday, November 5, “I always get what I want.”

On Wednesday, Lala clarified what went down behind closed doors. “We have not hooked up. He is very handsome obviously,” she said. “This is a TBD.”

The Vanderpump Rules star isn’t ruling out a second meetup in the future. “He’s like 50 and he’s so hot,” Lala shared.

Jason appeared to form connections with several Bravo stars at BravoCon. According to the Real Housewives of Dubai‘s Caroline Brooks, Jason leaned in for a kiss after they crossed paths.

“I’ve already gotten in a little bit of trouble last night. He kissed me. I guess I got lucky,” she told E! News on Friday. “He was flirting with me first, so I flirted back. I went in for the Dubai double and then he went straight for the middle. And I was like, ‘Hello! Hi! Welcome to Las Vegas.’ There was no tongue, it was just a peck.”

Meanwhile, the Real Housewives of New York City star Brynn Whitfield hinted at plans to get in contact with Jason after the fact.

“[Andy Cohen brought him over to meet me at the Bravos.] He did. I was like, ‘Hi sailor or Captain.’ He’s a cutie so I’ll slide into his DMs,” Brynn, 36, shared with Us on Saturday. “I’m going to be like, ‘I can’t swim. Help me.’ Men love a damsel in distress.”