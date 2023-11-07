Below Deck alum Kate Chastain is rooting for Captain Jason Chambers and Lala Kent to become an item after a flirtatious weekend at BravoCon.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 33, toasted to the end of BravoCon by sharing a photo with Jason, 50, via social media. “Day 3 😮‍💨✔️,” Lala captioned the Sunday, November 5, snap, which showed her with hand on Jason’s chest and the yachtie holding onto her waist.

“POWER COUPLE,” Kate, 40, wrote in the comments, showing her support for the Bravo stars.

The Real Housewives of New York City’ Brynn Whitfield, meanwhile, wished she was the one getting cozy with the Below Deck Down Under star. “I’m peanut butter and jealous 😒,” she commented on the photo.

Jason was a hot commodity at BravoCon, which took place in Las Vegas over the weekend. “Well, I’m a bachelor, right? I am on Bravo, so I’m going to lap it up [and] enjoy it,” he teased during an exclusive chat with Us Weekly on Saturday, November 4, before revealing a list of Bravo women he’d already met during the convention. “I’ve met Lala. We had a great chat. Olivia Flowers, [too].”

The captain’s Below Deck costar Aesha Scott told Us at the time that she helped connect Lala and Jason during the event. “I was there and I very quickly removed myself from the situation,” Aesha, 31, said on Saturday. “I start the ball rolling with a lot of Jason’s things. I love to pawn him out to as many people as I can.”

Aesha revealed she was Team Lala because she said “it could be a little bit freaky,” to which Jason replied, “Freaky’s good!”

Jason also noted that he had a “perfect” conversation with Lala and learned that they are “very similar.” There was clearly chemistry between the pair as well, which they hinted at during a joint appearance at the “Battle of the Sexes” panel later that afternoon.

During the presentation, Lala was accused of being in costar Tom Sandoval’s suite on night 1 of BravoCon on Friday, November 3. While her costar Jason Kennedy claimed he read that story somewhere, Lala denied she was ever in Sandoval’s room.

“We were in the elevator at 11 o’clock last night and I said goodnight to you,” Jason said while sitting on the opposite side of the stage. Lala smiled and confirmed, “I was in the elevator with this sexy man!” pointing at Jason.

The captain — who was named one of Us Weekly’s Top 10 Reality Stars of 2023 — added that he “said goodnight” to Lala and then went up to his room, causing a roar from the crowd.

While Lala and Jason appeared to have a connection, Brynn exclusively told Us on Saturday that she’d volunteer as tribute to date the Below Deck star. “He’s a cutie patootie, so I’ll slide into his DMs,” Brynn, 36, teased. “I’m going to be like, ‘I can’t swim. Help me.’ Men love a damsel in distress.”

Brynn and Lala might have even more competition for Jason’s heart after The Real Housewives of Dubai’s Caroline Brooks confirmed that she shared a smooch with him at the convention.

“I’ve already gotten in a little bit of trouble last night. He kissed me. I guess I got lucky,” Caroline, 34, told E! News on Friday. “He was flirting with me first, so I flirted back. I went in for the Dubai double and then he went straight for the middle. And I was like, ‘Hello! Hi! Welcome to Las Vegas.’ There was no tongue, it was just a peck.”