Lindsay Hubbard is very unimpressed with Carl Radke’s latest discussions about their relationship.

On the Thursday, April 25, episode of Summer House, Radke, 39, confided in his mom and stepdad about the struggles he was facing with his fiancée. When a Bravo fansite later asked viewers to share what they thought of the scene, Hubbard, 37, decided to weigh in.

“He should go into gardening,” she wrote in the comments section on Friday, April 26, before adding a seedling emoji.

Soon after the post surfaced, fans began questioning what Hubbard’s comment truly meant.

Related: Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke: The Way They Were Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke went through it all on Summer House — from breakups to makeups and more — before calling off their engagement in August 2023. When the series premiered on Bravo in January 2017, Hubbard and Radke were part of the OG cast of Summer House and have since returned for every […]

“Perhaps a planting seeds reference?” Comments By Bravo wrote online. Another user added, “I can’t tell if she’s referring to the fact that he’s planting seeds for his family to support a break up, or if she’s referring to him using weed.”

Hubbard has questioned her costar’s sobriety in recent episodes of Summer House. In January, Radke marked three years of being clean and has denied using any drugs this season.

While chatting with his parents in this week’s episode, Radke gave a glimpse into the ups and downs of his relationship with Hubbard saying, “There was a period in time where I literally didn’t talk to anyone about anything going on in our relationship because I lived in fear that if I shared something and Lindsay found out that I was talking about our relationship with someone, I would get in trouble.”

His parents then questioned if it may be best to pause on any weddings and instead, focus on the relationship.

In August 2023, the Summer House stars called off their engagement less than three months before they were supposed to tie the knot in Mexico. Cameras are expected to document their decision as season 8 continues to air in May.

What Is the Best Reality Dating Franchise?

Another hurdle the couple faced before their breakup was Radke’s struggle to find a job. As Hubbard thought about starting a family, she wanted to make sure her partner had a stable career and could contribute financially.

When talking about her future, however, Hubbard wasn’t sure if Radke was hearing her.

Related: ‘Summer House’ Cast’s Dating History What happens in the Hamptons rarely stays there — at least when it comes to the cast of Summer House and their romances. In fact, some of the show’s biggest stars, including Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have a history of dating their costars. Lindsay began her time on Bravo during season 1 with then-boyfriend Everett […]

“If I am the one who is carrying the child for nine months and I’m the one managing everything and I’m the one doing this and that, I need…I’m trying everything humanly possible to light a f–king fire for this man,” she said on the Summer House: After Show. “I deserve an opportunity to take a f–king break.”

“Most men would be like I’m going to figure this out because I want a family and if you have to go through ripping your f–king asshole and vagina open to get our child out of you…then yah you better f–king work,” Hubbard continued. “Do something. Help me out.”

Summer House airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Peacock the next day.