Summer House newbie West Wilson appears to be in hot water with Ciara Miller in the first look at the season 8 reunion — and his friends might not be able to save him.
“Take me through what happened after the cameras went down?” host Andy Cohen says in the reunion trailer, which dropped on Tuesday, May 28, asking West, 28, about his relationship status with Ciara, also 28.
West, who started seeing Ciara throughout summer 2023, is visibly uncomfortable while trying to answer the question.
“The Bravo fanbase is all women,” West replies. “There’s just these things that I never …” As he trails off, Amanda Batula interjects, claiming there were “too many temptations” for West.
Ciara remains quiet during the clip, but as the camera zooms in it’s clear she’s crying.
The trailer hints that West and Ciara’s romance fizzled out after summer, but fans will have to wait until the reunion airs to see if West was unfaithful.
Earlier this season, West got real about his and Ciara’s status telling his housemates that he “sounded like a stupid f–king idiot” trying to define things.
“He’s very casual,” Ciara told Amanda, 32, and Paige DeSorbo during the Thursday, May 23, episode of the Bravo series. “He’s just a jokester kinda guy. Everything’s a joke.”
Despite being unsure of their label, West later told the cameras that he wants to see what happened outside of the Hamptons.
“I would like to see maybe our lives intertwine a little more than just this group of friends,” he said in a confessional. “And see if she can watch football from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for a full day and gut it out. I haven’t seen her do that yet and that’s important.”
West and Ciara’s romance appears to have hit a snag following their time in upstate New York, but when the cameras were still rolling in summer 2023, it was Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke under fire.
Us Weekly confirmed that Carl, 39, called off their engagement in August 2023.
The season 8 reunion trailer hinted that the exes are still at odds over how their relationship ended. “He told a lot of lies. A lot,” Lindsay claims in the video as she arrives on set.
Carl, meanwhile, tells the cameras, “There’s just been quite a few things since we broke up that just aren’t true.”
Andy, 55, sets the tone for the reunion, asking, “Who thinks Carl was afraid of Lindsay?” and everyone on the show raises their hands, including Lindsay, 37, and Carl.
Lindsay later alleges that Carl told her he “had to have the cameras there” when he pulled the plug on their romance. Carl doesn’t comment on the claims right away, but he does argue with Lindsay over their former joint apartment.
Paige, 31, and Danielle Olivera are also at odds during the reunion after Paige alleges that Danielle likes to “physically come for me.” Danielle, 35, looks disgusted by Paige’s statement and accuses her of making “damaging” statements about her on the show.
Summer House’s season 8 finale airs on Bravo Thursday, May 30, at 9 p.m. ET.
Part 1 of the season 8 reunion airs Thursday, June 6, at 9 p.m. ET and part 2 will air on Thursday, June 13, at 9 p.m. ET.