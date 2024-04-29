Paige DeSorbo butted heads with Danielle Olivera filming season 8 of Summer House, but she’s not dwelling on the feud.

“Danielle is Danielle,” Paige, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly while attending the 2024 Front Row Fashion Awards on Sunday, April 28, in Los Angeles. “I think [we] stand in the same spot, like always.”

Paige explained that she and Danielle, 35, are “cool” despite their quips back and forth on the Bravo series.

“She says some things and I say some things back and at the end of the day, we’ll crack a Loverboy about it [and move on],” she told Us.

During the April 18 episode of Summer House, which was filmed in July 2023, Paige and Danielle got into a tiff over Paige’s alleged treatment of her boyfriend, Craig Conover.

While Paige called Craig, 35, her “best friend,” whom she plans to marry “on her own terms,” Danielle was unconvinced.

“I’m going to keep it real with you, I think you’re giving him nothing,” Danielle told Paige during a night out in the Hamptons. “[Do] you actually think this is a forever guy? Or are you just this badass bitch doing your own thing and he’s really good for right now?”

Paige insisted that she hasn’t been leading Craig on, despite her hesitation to get engaged or move from New York to Charleston where the Southern Cham star resides.

“She kinda, like, tried to grill the f–k out of me. She’s like, ‘Craig gives you everything and you give Craig nothing,’” Paige recalled later in the episode while speaking with pal Amanda Batula about the awkward encounter.

Paige pointed out that “on paper” she has a much better life than Danielle, because she’s in a relationship and has a job, which she claimed Danielle didn’t have.

“I am seeing a side to her that I’ve never seen before. She’s kinda f–king nutty,” Paige confessed.

The following episode, Paige once again fought with Danielle. This time, the women got into an argument after Danielle made Gabby Prescod cry during a group party. (Danielle slammed Gabby for not putting herself out there and “self-sabotaging” in her dating life.)

“Sometimes you can’t say everything that comes to your head. You have a way of saying things to people that jabs them,” Paige said in the Thursday, April 25, episode. Danielle claimed, “My personality type is a little more in your face,” and denied she was being a bad friend to Gabby.

Months after her tension with Danielle, Paige has other things on her mind, mainly moving into her new house in New York.

“We’re certainly not unpacked, it happened three days ago,” Paige told Us on Sunday, revealing that Craig hadn’t seen the new place yet but did get his own closet.

She also joked that her Summer House costars were not invited to the house — at least not yet.

“I don’t want anyone to even step foot in my apartment,” Paige teased. “It’s so clean right now. So now I don’t even want to be there. I don’t want to mess it up.”

Summer House airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Kevin Zelman