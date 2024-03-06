Lindsay Hubbard throws Danielle Olivera under the bus — and points the finger at her on-and-off friend — in an upcoming season 8 episode of Summer House.

In a teaser for the Thursday, March 7, episode of the Bravo series, Lindsay, 37, wastes no time in blaming Danielle, 35, for one of her alleged past wrongdoings when confronted by Gabby Prescod and Paige DeSorbo in the kitchen.

“You guys haven’t talked in a minute,” Gabby, 33, says in the video, which was filmed in July 2023, pointing at Lindsay and Paige, 31.

Paige confirms that she last spoke with Lindsay in April 2023 at their season 7 reunion when she called Lindsay “nuts” and accused her of spreading rumors about her boyfriend, Craig Conover, getting kicked out of Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke’s wedding.

“That’s me and Lindsay, though,” Paige says in the clip, referring to their hot-and-cold dynamic.

Lindsay insists she doesn’t “like that to be our thing” and it’s “not what I would want” for our relationship. She then claims that Paige thinks that she’s “done stuff in the past that I haven’t done,” hinting at the drama with Craig, 35.

“You think I leaked that story about Craig?” Lindsay says, to which Paige replies, “Yeah.” Lindsay then drops a bombshell accusation, declaring, “It was Danielle.”

Paige appears to be stunned by Lindsay’s claim and makes a surprised face, while Gabby is left speechless. (Just moments before this revelation, Lindsay told Gabby she was good with Danielle after talking on the beach earlier in the day.)

Paige and Lindsay have butted heads since Paige joined the cast of Summer House in season 3. Some seasons they get along just fine, but after season 7, which filmed in summer 2022, Paige and Lindsay were once again on the outs.

During their cast reunion, which aired in May 2023, Paige revealed that she thought both Lindsay and her then-fiancé, Carl Radke, are “pretty fake sometimes.” Paige quipped: “I think they just lie, and they spin everything.”

Who Is Vanderpump Rules’ No. 1 Guy in the Group?

Carl, 39, fired back saying, “You date the biggest liar on Bravo, Craig!” Paige defended the Southern Charm star, whom she’s been dating since 2021, replying, “I love every single thing about that f–king weirdo.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Paige slammed Lindsay for allegedly pretending to be an “anonymous source” for a story that claimed Craig was asked to leave Kyle, 41, and Amanda’s September 2021 nuptials.

“[That] did not happen,” Paige said, accusing Lindsay and Carl of spreading the rumor. At the time, they both denied any involvement in the false story.

Season 7 was also a rocky time for Lindsay and Danielle, who had been best friends for years before Lindsay and Carl got engaged in August 2022. After the proposal, Lindsay claimed that Danielle was unsupportive, and Danielle argued that she and Carl were moving too fast.

By the end of the season, Lindsay uninvited Danielle from her wedding, and the twosome declared they were done being friends. However, when season 8 began filming in summer 2023, Lindsay had reinvited Danielle to the ceremony, and the former pals were trying to navigate what came next.

After season 8 wrapped, Us Weekly confirmed that Carl called off his engagement to Lindsay in August 2023. Danielle has since rekindled her friendship with Lindsay and had her back after the split.

Summer House airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.