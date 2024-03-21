Your account
Paige DeSorbo Chats With Us About Her Top Amazon Big Spring Sale Picks

By
Paige DeSorbo attends BravoCon 2023 at Caesars Forum on November 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Paige DeSorbo attends BravoCon 2023 at Caesars Forum on November 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Paige DeSorbo is saying “out with the old, in with the new” this spring! Like many of Us, the Summer House fan-favorite is ready for some fresh spring upgrades and is using Amazon’s Big Spring Sale to help the process. In an exclusive interview with Us, DeSorbo shared her top Amazon picks for the spring sale and beyond and what exactly makes them so great.

“Amazon’s Big Spring Sale has so many great deals across categories like beauty, home and electronics,” DeSorbo said. “The sale is perfectly timed for a spring refresh.”

Whether you’re in the market for a chic new piece to add to your closet this spring or new skincare, DeSorbo has provided recommendations for everything. You’ll find items like fashion pieces including a mini ruffle dress for a “spring party or celebration” to lifestyle pieces like a hat clip, which she calls a “lifesaver” for keeping your hats nearby. Keep scrolling to shop DeSorbo’s top picks for spring and beyond!

Paige’s Top Spring Beauty Picks

NuDerma Skin Therapy Wand Machine

NuDerma Skin Therapy Wand Machine
Amazon

To keep her flawless IG and TV screen-worthy skin looking immaculate, DeSorbo relies on the NuDerma Skin Therapy Wand Machine. “I’m also a huge skincare proponent,” DeSorbo said. “[This] machine leaves my skin feeling invigorated and smooth after each use. I definitely recommend this to anyone who loves the post-facial feeling.”

See it!

Get the NuDerma Skin Therapy Wand Machine (originally $90) on sale for just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 21, 2024, but are subject to change.

Paige’s Top Spring Fashion Picks

Lillusory Button Down Knit Cardigan 

Lillusory Button Down Knit Cardigan
Amazon

A fashionista and style influencer, DeSorbo has an impeccable eye for clothing, and she says this striped cardigan is a “staple.” “[It’s] the perfect cardigan to throw over your shoulders on a chilly night.”

See it!

Get the Lillusory Button Down Knit Cardigan (originally $53) on sale for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 21, 2024, but are subject to change.

Automet Three-Piece Slim Fit Short Sleeve Shirts

Automet
Amazon

Though DeSorbo wears many high-fashion looks, she also adores staple styles. “I am all about a classic T-shirt look,” she said. “I don’t think you can ever go wrong with a basic T-shirt and jeans. The 3 Piece Short Sleeve Shirts are my favorite. [They are] super comfortable and fitted!”

See it!

Get the Automet Three-Piece Slim Fit Short Sleeve Shirts for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 21, 2024, but are subject to change.

Paige’s Top Spring Lifestyle Picks

Raemao Massage Gun

Raemao Massage Gun
Amazon

With the busy lifestyle DeSorbo leads, carving out self-care time is a must, and she confirms the Raemao Massage Gun is “life-changing” in that department. “I use it after a workout and it helps immensely with muscle soreness!” she said.

Get the Raemao Massage Gun (originally $66) on sale for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 21, 2024, but are subject to change.

