Paige DeSorbo is saying “out with the old, in with the new” this spring! Like many of Us, the Summer House fan-favorite is ready for some fresh spring upgrades and is using Amazon’s Big Spring Sale to help the process. In an exclusive interview with Us, DeSorbo shared her top Amazon picks for the spring sale and beyond and what exactly makes them so great.
“Amazon’s Big Spring Sale has so many great deals across categories like beauty, home and electronics,” DeSorbo said. “The sale is perfectly timed for a spring refresh.”
Whether you’re in the market for a chic new piece to add to your closet this spring or new skincare, DeSorbo has provided recommendations for everything. You’ll find items like fashion pieces including a mini ruffle dress for a “spring party or celebration” to lifestyle pieces like a hat clip, which she calls a “lifesaver” for keeping your hats nearby. Keep scrolling to shop DeSorbo’s top picks for spring and beyond!
Paige’s Top Spring Beauty Picks
NuDerma Skin Therapy Wand Machine
To keep her flawless IG and TV screen-worthy skin looking immaculate, DeSorbo relies on the NuDerma Skin Therapy Wand Machine. “I’m also a huge skincare proponent,” DeSorbo said. “[This] machine leaves my skin feeling invigorated and smooth after each use. I definitely recommend this to anyone who loves the post-facial feeling.”
Get the NuDerma Skin Therapy Wand Machine (originally $90) on sale for just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 21, 2024, but are subject to change.
- Beauty by Earth Self Tanner Drops – was $32, now $26!
- Celor Premium Under Eye Patches – was $15, now $6!
- Kitsch Hair Scalp Brush and Scalp Exfoliator – was $6, now $5!
Paige’s Top Spring Fashion Picks
Lillusory Button Down Knit Cardigan
A fashionista and style influencer, DeSorbo has an impeccable eye for clothing, and she says this striped cardigan is a “staple.” “[It’s] the perfect cardigan to throw over your shoulders on a chilly night.”
Get the Lillusory Button Down Knit Cardigan (originally $53) on sale for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 21, 2024, but are subject to change.
Automet Three-Piece Slim Fit Short Sleeve Shirts
Though DeSorbo wears many high-fashion looks, she also adores staple styles. “I am all about a classic T-shirt look,” she said. “I don’t think you can ever go wrong with a basic T-shirt and jeans. The 3 Piece Short Sleeve Shirts are my favorite. [They are] super comfortable and fitted!”
Get the Automet Three-Piece Slim Fit Short Sleeve Shirts for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 21, 2024, but are subject to change.
- Prettygarden Summer Bodycon Maxi Tube Dress – $51!
- Yioaga Tweed Jackie Dress – was $47, now $43!
- Zesica Short Sleeve Crewneck Striped T-Shirt – $23!
Paige’s Top Spring Lifestyle Picks
Raemao Massage Gun
With the busy lifestyle DeSorbo leads, carving out self-care time is a must, and she confirms the Raemao Massage Gun is “life-changing” in that department. “I use it after a workout and it helps immensely with muscle soreness!” she said.
Get the Raemao Massage Gun (originally $66) on sale for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 21, 2024, but are subject to change.
- Zimasilk imailk Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase – was $24, now $20!
- Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker – was $149, now $129!
- Tessan Tower Surge Protector Power Strip – was $28, now $24!