Girl, please! Amanda Stanton begged her fans to stop inquiring about having more kids after marrying Michael Fogel.

“One thing I didn’t expect after getting married is that people will immediately start asking you every day if you’re pregnant, tell you look pregnant etc.,” the 33-year-old former reality star wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, April 10.

The Bachelor alum, who tied the knot in September 2022, revealed that “every time” she posts a photo recently “at least a couple people ask” if she’s expecting baby No. 3. (Stanton shares daughters Kinsley, 10, and Charlie, 9, with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio.)

“After I said, ‘No I’m not,’ someone literally just told me I should ‘take a test to make sure!’” the California native explained via social media. “People can’t really be acting this way in 2023. STOP ASKING PEOPLE IF THEY’RE PREGNANT.”

One week prior, the Bachelor in Paradise alum gave a little insight into her pregnancy plans via a sponsored Instagram.

“Getting so many questions about what form of birth control I’m using and when Michael and I are planning to grow our family,” she wrote alongside an April 3 video of her daily routine. “We’d love to start trying at some point soon (!) but in the meantime I’m so thankful for @naturalcycles!”

The Now Accepting Roses author noted that she’s been using the Natural Cycles app for “years” and knows every day whether she is fertile or not. “It’s comforting to know that when it’s time to make the switch and take the next step on our journey together, I’ll feel 100% in control,” she confessed.

Fans first met Stanton during the 2016 of The Bachelor when she was vying for Ben Higgins’ heart. She later appeared on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise where she met and fell for Josh Murray. The twosome got engaged during the 2016 season but called it quits in early 2017.

The influencer briefly dated BiP season 4 costar Robby Hayes and volleyball player Bobby Jacobs before Us Weekly confirmed in August 2020 that Stanton was seeing attorney Oren Agman. The romance fizzled out before the end of that year and Stanton moved on with longtime friend Fogel, 33, in October 2020.

The pair publicly confirmed their relationship in February 2021 and 10 months later, the Loyola Marymount University alum proposed. The lovebirds said “I do” in September 2022 surrounded by family and friends, including Bachelor Nation’s Andi Dorfman, Raven Gates and Lauren Bushnell Lane.