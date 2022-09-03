A Bachelor Nation wedding! Amanda Stanton and Michael Fogel celebrated their nuptials with their loved ones — and her former reality TV colleagues.

“Ready for @amanda_stantonn + @michaelafogel to make this official,” Andi Dorfman captioned a Friday, September 2, Instagram Story, posing for a selfie with her fiancé, Blaine Hart, as they waited for the ceremony to start.

The former Bachelorette, 35, went on to share several behind-the-scenes snaps from the 32-year-old bride’s special day, including the rose-covered archway they said their “I Do’s” under and a peek at who else came to celebrate.

“@Amanda_stantonn put us next to each other for a reason and she was dead on,” Dorfman — who got engaged to Hart, 35, in March — captioned a second Story slide from the reception, while seated next to Raven Gates. “My heart belongs to @ravennicolegates.”

The Atlanta native even served as one of Stanton’s marriage license witnesses, which she was “honored” to do.

Stanton, who previously competed on season 20 of The Bachelor, and Fogel, 32, got engaged in December 2021 after less than one year of dating.

“Michael proposed in the living room in front of the girls & gave them little diamond rings too,” the two-time Bachelor in Paradise alum wrote via Instagram at the time, referring to daughters Kinsley, 10, and Charlie, 8. “Simple & so perfect! Still can’t believe I get to marry the best person I know 🥺.”

The Now Accepting Roses author was previously married to Nick Buonfiglio, with whom she shares her two children. After their split, she romanced Ben Higgins on The Bachelor, making it to hometowns before being eliminated. She later dated Josh Murray — whom she was briefly engaged to after BiP season 3 — and Robby Hayes during her tenure on the beach spinoff. Stanton was also linked to Bobby Jacobs and Oren Agman before finding love with Fogel.

“Amanda is excited to see where this relationship can go. It’s still new, so they’re taking things slow and just enjoying their time together,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2021, shortly after the pair made their relationship Instagram official. “He has met her daughters, of course, since they’re with her half the time.”

The source added: “They’ve been dating for a few months but have known each other and have been friends for a couple of years. … Her friends think he’s a good match for her.”

