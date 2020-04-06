A temporary new normal. Amanda Stanton got real about life at home with her two daughters amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“They’re driving me insane, but they’re keeping me sane at the same time,” the 29-year-old Bachelor alum told Us Weekly exclusively on an upcoming episode of the “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “I’m so busy with them and it gives me something to do. I’m homeschooling them. But it’s also really hard because I don’t really get a second to myself. But it’s good.”

Stanton shares daughters Kinsley, 8, and Charlie, 6, with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio.

“We’re having we’re having as much fun as we can,” she told Us. “We’ve been cooking a lot and trying to do school and maintain some sense of normalcy.”

One big adjustment for Stanton is that her daughters aren’t able to see Buonfiglio in person amid the quarantine.

“Their dad has a girlfriend that works in a hospital and we just decided it’d be easier for them to stay with just one of us,” the Now Accepting Roses author told Us, noting that she hasn’t seen anyone in more than 20 days. “So they’ve been with me this whole time. They still they still FaceTime him pretty much every day.”

As a result, the homeschooling duties are on Stanton.

“They have zoom meetings with their teachers like twice a week and they send over there’s, like, a Google classroom and it will list all of their work for the day,” she explained. “So there’s math, science, English, everything and we have to do all the work so we finally caught up.”

Stanton admitted that her eldest daughter’s schoolwork is getting harder.

“I struggled helping her with her math,” she confessed to Us. “Which is embarrassing.”

After competing for Ben Higgins’ heart on season 20 of The Bachelor, Stanton appeared on two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise and even got engaged to Josh Murray. She told Us that she’s currently single.

“I’ve been dating a little bit … The quarantine situation kind of messed it up a little bit,” she explained. “But I just feel like I have so many other things to worry about right now, just like staying sane for the next couple months or however long this is going to be so it’s not really one of my priorities right now. But I’m sure when it’s all over, I’ll start dating again.”

She added: “I enjoy being single [and] I kind of have fun dating!”

For more from Stanton, tune into Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, which releases new episodes every Tuesday.